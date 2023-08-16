Indiana's aging members of Congress

Note: Overall U.S. data based on 2021 resident population estimates; Includes non-voting Congress members; Data: Quorum, U.S. Census Bureau, Axios research; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Baby Boomers make up nearly half of Congress — despite that generation representing just 21% of the American population, according to data from Quorum.

Indiana's delegation is slightly younger than the congressional average — but still 17 years older than its state population.

Why it matters: The post-World War II generation has disproportionate control over U.S. policymaking, including emerging technologies like AI and social media.

Zoom in: 4 of the 11 members of Indiana's congressional delegation are Baby Boomers or older, including Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Reps. Jim Baird, Greg Pence and Larry Bucshon.

The delegation's average age is 55.

Rep. Rudy Yakym is the youngest, at age 39.

Reality check: Indiana's median age in 2021 was 38, according to the state.

The big picture: The average age of members in this congressional term is one of the oldest in U.S. history, spurring debates about fitness for office, term limits and ageism, Axios' April Rubin writes.

The average age is 58 years old, with nearly half of members from the Baby Boomer generation.

The intrigue: One in five Americans are members of Gen Z, but only the oldest of this generation meet the House of Representatives' minimum age requirement of 25.