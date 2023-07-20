Theft of Kias, Hyundais up significantly in Indianapolis

An exposed steering column shows the work of thieves in a recovered Kia. Photo: Courtesy of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

A well-known security vulnerability is causing a surge in Indianapolis auto thefts while most other types of crime are falling.

Driving the news: Indianapolis has joined about a dozen other cities in a federal lawsuit against Kia Corp. and Hyundai Motor Co. alleging the automakers cut costs by failing to install anti-theft technology that comes standard in virtually all other cars sold in the U.S.

Why it matters: Viral social media posts exposing easily stolen cars have encouraged theft as sport, leading to increasingly violent crimes involving Kias and Hyundais, police say.

By the numbers: 513 Kias have been stolen so far this year, up from 99 at this time last year, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

331 Hyundais have been stolen, up from 95 last year.

The intrigue: Overall, auto theft has risen by 24% in the city while criminal homicides, nonfatal shootings, robberies, aggravated assaults and burglaries have all fallen this year.

The big picture: Indianapolis officials, as in other cities, trace the trend to Milwaukee.

A YouTube video features members of the so-called Milwaukee "Kia Boys," who demonstrated how to steal Kias and Hyundais within seconds.

Thefts have spread across the U.S., but Midwestern cities have been hit especially hard.

How it works: Thieves bust a window and remove part of the steering column's cover, exposing the ignition. They break the ignition cylinder off and start the vehicle with a flathead screwdriver or USB plug-in.

The method works on 2011-2021 Kias and 2016-2021 Hyundais that use a steel key, not a fob and push-button start. They are targeting cars that lack engine immobilizers — devices that don't allow the car to start without the correct smart key present, per the automakers.

Threat level: Indianapolis police say they are increasingly finding stolen Kias and Hyundais involved in serious crimes.

At least 11 Kias and Hyundais have been involved in violent crimes so far this year after being reported stolen, according to IMPD.

IMPD has tied stolen Kias to shootings in April and June.

The latest: IMPD is moving a detective to its auto theft unit to focus on Kias and Hyundais, deputy chief Kendale Adams said.

Police last week arrested a group of six juveniles alleged to have stolen at least three Kias, Adams said.

What they're saying: "Police resources are strained by this abrupt and completely avoidable increase in theft," Mayor Joe Hogsett said at a Wednesday press conference.

The other side: All vehicles are "fully compliant with federal anti-theft requirements," Hyundai spokesman Ira Gabriel said, noting the company plans to ramp up the installation of theft deterrent software rolled out earlier this year.

The separate Kia and Hyundai brands share a parent company, Hyundai Motor Group.

What's next: Attorneys representing Indianapolis noted lawsuits can drag on for years, but said they plan to move aggressively toward a trial while hoping Kia and Hyundai offer a resolution.