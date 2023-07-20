Theft of Kias, Hyundais up significantly in Indianapolis
A well-known security vulnerability is causing a surge in Indianapolis auto thefts while most other types of crime are falling.
Driving the news: Indianapolis has joined about a dozen other cities in a federal lawsuit against Kia Corp. and Hyundai Motor Co. alleging the automakers cut costs by failing to install anti-theft technology that comes standard in virtually all other cars sold in the U.S.
Why it matters: Viral social media posts exposing easily stolen cars have encouraged theft as sport, leading to increasingly violent crimes involving Kias and Hyundais, police say.
By the numbers: 513 Kias have been stolen so far this year, up from 99 at this time last year, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
- 331 Hyundais have been stolen, up from 95 last year.
The intrigue: Overall, auto theft has risen by 24% in the city while criminal homicides, nonfatal shootings, robberies, aggravated assaults and burglaries have all fallen this year.
The big picture: Indianapolis officials, as in other cities, trace the trend to Milwaukee.
- A YouTube video features members of the so-called Milwaukee "Kia Boys," who demonstrated how to steal Kias and Hyundais within seconds.
- Thefts have spread across the U.S., but Midwestern cities have been hit especially hard.
How it works: Thieves bust a window and remove part of the steering column's cover, exposing the ignition. They break the ignition cylinder off and start the vehicle with a flathead screwdriver or USB plug-in.
- The method works on 2011-2021 Kias and 2016-2021 Hyundais that use a steel key, not a fob and push-button start. They are targeting cars that lack engine immobilizers — devices that don't allow the car to start without the correct smart key present, per the automakers.
Threat level: Indianapolis police say they are increasingly finding stolen Kias and Hyundais involved in serious crimes.
- At least 11 Kias and Hyundais have been involved in violent crimes so far this year after being reported stolen, according to IMPD.
- IMPD has tied stolen Kias to shootings in April and June.
The latest: IMPD is moving a detective to its auto theft unit to focus on Kias and Hyundais, deputy chief Kendale Adams said.
- Police last week arrested a group of six juveniles alleged to have stolen at least three Kias, Adams said.
What they're saying: "Police resources are strained by this abrupt and completely avoidable increase in theft," Mayor Joe Hogsett said at a Wednesday press conference.
The other side: All vehicles are "fully compliant with federal anti-theft requirements," Hyundai spokesman Ira Gabriel said, noting the company plans to ramp up the installation of theft deterrent software rolled out earlier this year.
- The separate Kia and Hyundai brands share a parent company, Hyundai Motor Group.
What's next: Attorneys representing Indianapolis noted lawsuits can drag on for years, but said they plan to move aggressively toward a trial while hoping Kia and Hyundai offer a resolution.
