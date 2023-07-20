15 mins ago - Business

Theft of Kias, Hyundais up significantly in Indianapolis

James Briggs
A steering column is busted open in a recovered Kia that had been stolen.

An exposed steering column shows the work of thieves in a recovered Kia. Photo: Courtesy of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

A well-known security vulnerability is causing a surge in Indianapolis auto thefts while most other types of crime are falling.

Driving the news: Indianapolis has joined about a dozen other cities in a federal lawsuit against Kia Corp. and Hyundai Motor Co. alleging the automakers cut costs by failing to install anti-theft technology that comes standard in virtually all other cars sold in the U.S.

Why it matters: Viral social media posts exposing easily stolen cars have encouraged theft as sport, leading to increasingly violent crimes involving Kias and Hyundais, police say.

By the numbers: 513 Kias have been stolen so far this year, up from 99 at this time last year, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

  • 331 Hyundais have been stolen, up from 95 last year.

The intrigue: Overall, auto theft has risen by 24% in the city while criminal homicides, nonfatal shootings, robberies, aggravated assaults and burglaries have all fallen this year.

The big picture: Indianapolis officials, as in other cities, trace the trend to Milwaukee.

  • A YouTube video features members of the so-called Milwaukee "Kia Boys," who demonstrated how to steal Kias and Hyundais within seconds.
  • Thefts have spread across the U.S., but Midwestern cities have been hit especially hard.

How it works: Thieves bust a window and remove part of the steering column's cover, exposing the ignition. They break the ignition cylinder off and start the vehicle with a flathead screwdriver or USB plug-in.

  • The method works on 2011-2021 Kias and 2016-2021 Hyundais that use a steel key, not a fob and push-button start. They are targeting cars that lack engine immobilizers — devices that don't allow the car to start without the correct smart key present, per the automakers.

Threat level: Indianapolis police say they are increasingly finding stolen Kias and Hyundais involved in serious crimes.

  • At least 11 Kias and Hyundais have been involved in violent crimes so far this year after being reported stolen, according to IMPD.
  • IMPD has tied stolen Kias to shootings in April and June.

The latest: IMPD is moving a detective to its auto theft unit to focus on Kias and Hyundais, deputy chief Kendale Adams said.

  • Police last week arrested a group of six juveniles alleged to have stolen at least three Kias, Adams said.

What they're saying: "Police resources are strained by this abrupt and completely avoidable increase in theft," Mayor Joe Hogsett said at a Wednesday press conference.

The other side: All vehicles are "fully compliant with federal anti-theft requirements," Hyundai spokesman Ira Gabriel said, noting the company plans to ramp up the installation of theft deterrent software rolled out earlier this year.

  • The separate Kia and Hyundai brands share a parent company, Hyundai Motor Group.

What's next: Attorneys representing Indianapolis noted lawsuits can drag on for years, but said they plan to move aggressively toward a trial while hoping Kia and Hyundai offer a resolution.

