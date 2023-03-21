Hyundai, Kia car thefts hit Cleveland hard in 2022

Reproduced from USAFacts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Cleveland saw a steep rise in car thefts throughout 2022, putting the city at the center of a national trend that's led to a federal lawsuit.

Driving the news: This month, the City of Cleveland filed suit against Hyundai Motor America and Kia America Inc. for their failure to install industry standard anti-theft technology in millions of their vehicles.

By the numbers: from July to December, 2,821 car thefts were reported in Cleveland, an increase of 69% from 1,669 during the first half of 2022, according to data from USA Facts.

Nearly 50% of the thefts during the second half of 2022 were Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

December had the highest total, with 699 reported thefts, 67% of which were Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

The big picture: Other major cities — from Atlanta to Baltimore to Chicago — also saw a rise in car thefts last year 2022, according to USA Facts.

Nearly 469,000 vehicle thefts were reported in 2022 across all the cities reviewed by the USAFacts data.

Between the lines: Thieves can easily steal Hyundai and Kia vehicles in seconds because of design flaws in the cars, Axios' Annalise Frank writes.

Thieves will break windows and remove parts of the steering column cover, then start the vehicle with a screwdriver or a plugin from a USB device.

Knowledge of this tactic came from a recent challenge on TikTok, which encouraged thieves to target these vehicles.

What they're saying: "It is our position that Kia and Hyundai prioritized profit over people by not installing engine immobilizers in these vehicles," Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement.

"It is unacceptable for our city and our residents to bear the burden of this irresponsible and dangerous decision."

The other side: Kia and Hyundai both released new "theft deterrent software" for more than 8 million vehicles in response to the trend.