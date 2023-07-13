12 mins ago - Sports

Last-place Indiana Fever make losing more interesting

James Briggs
Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-tying shot against the New York Liberty on Wednesday.

Indiana Fever rookie Aliyah Boston celebrates after hitting a game-tying shot against the New York Liberty yesterday. The Fever lost, 95-87, extending their losing streak to eight games. Photo: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

The Indiana Fever are rolling into the WNBA All-Star break with an eight-game losing streak — and also their first glimmer of hope in seven years.

Driving the news: Rookie star forward Aliyah Boston and guard Kelsey Mitchell will represent the Fever at the All-Star game Saturday in Las Vegas, the first time the Fever have had two All-Stars since 2015.

State of play: The Fever are suffering through another brutal season.

  • They're 5-15, worst in the Eastern Conference, after losing to the New York Liberty on Wednesday.
  • Indiana hasn't made the playoffs since Tamika Catchings' last season in 2016.

Yes, but: Boston, this year's No. 1 overall draft pick, begins a new era and fans are curious, if not excited.

  • Indiana's average home attendance has risen from a league-worst 1,776 per game last season to almost 5,000 this year.

The bottom line: The Fever are still bad. They're also, finally, relevant again.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more