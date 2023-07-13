12 mins ago - Sports
Last-place Indiana Fever make losing more interesting
The Indiana Fever are rolling into the WNBA All-Star break with an eight-game losing streak — and also their first glimmer of hope in seven years.
Driving the news: Rookie star forward Aliyah Boston and guard Kelsey Mitchell will represent the Fever at the All-Star game Saturday in Las Vegas, the first time the Fever have had two All-Stars since 2015.
State of play: The Fever are suffering through another brutal season.
- They're 5-15, worst in the Eastern Conference, after losing to the New York Liberty on Wednesday.
- Indiana hasn't made the playoffs since Tamika Catchings' last season in 2016.
Yes, but: Boston, this year's No. 1 overall draft pick, begins a new era and fans are curious, if not excited.
- Indiana's average home attendance has risen from a league-worst 1,776 per game last season to almost 5,000 this year.
The bottom line: The Fever are still bad. They're also, finally, relevant again.
