Fever relying on Aliyah Boston to not be the WNBA's worst team
The super team era has officially hit the WNBA, which kicks off its 27th season Friday with four games.
- A crazy offseason full of former MVPs and All-Stars joining forces sets the table for what could be an epic summer of basketball.
Why it matters: The Indiana Fever largely sat out of free agency but added another hugely talented rookie class during the WNBA Draft.
- Indiana has just four players with more than a year of experience — by far the youngest roster in the league — and they're being coached by Christie Sides, a career assistant and first-time head coach.
- The good news is that two of those players are Aliyah Boston (2023 No. 1 overall pick) and NaLyssa Smith (2022 No. 2 overall).
Reality check: The problem is that the Fever keep cutting their top draft picks. Emily Engstler (No. 4 overall pick, 2022), Kysre Gondrezick (No. 4, 2021) and Lauren Cox (No. 3, 2021) were all waived for nothing in return.
- In a league where young players often take years to fully contribute, there are concerns about the Fever's ability to develop fresh talent.
The bottom line: Boston and Smith might be so good it doesn't matter, but even if things go right, Indiana is years away from competing.
What's next: The Fever will play the Connecticut Sun at 7pm Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
