Fever rookie Aliyah Boston rocketing to stardom

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston has achieved rare status as a rookie starter in the WNBA All-Star game. Photo: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Indianapolis' newest basketball star is making history.

Driving the news: Indiana Fever rookie forward Aliyah Boston will be a starter in the WNBA All-Star Game on July 15 in Las Vegas.

Why it matters: Boston — who leads the WNBA in field goal percentage (65.1%) and leads rookies in scoring (15.6 points per game), rebounding (8.1 per game) and blocks (1.5 per game) — is just the eighth rookie to ever be voted in as a starter.

Aliyah Boston is the WNBA's top-performing rookie so far this season. Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The big picture: The WNBA named 10 players as starters, including the Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, who a year ago was imprisoned in Russia, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.

The other eight starters: A'ja Wilson (forward, Las Vegas Aces), Chelsea Gray (guard, Aces); Jackie Young (guard, Aces); Breanna Stewart (forward, New York Liberty); Jewell Loyd (guard, Seattle Storm); Arike Ogunbowale (guard, Dallas Wings); Satou Sabally (forward, Wings); and Nneka Ogwumike (forward, Los Angeles Sparks).

How it works: All-Star starters are selected via a voting formula. Fans account for 50%, players account for 25% and a media panel accounts for 25%.

WNBA head coaches will choose the 12 reserves.

Flashback: The Fever in April selected Boston with the first pick in the WNBA draft, calling her the obvious choice at No. 1.

The bottom line: Boston has already made a name for herself — and is becoming a fan favorite across the league.