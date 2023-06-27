Fever rookie Aliyah Boston rocketing to stardom
Indianapolis' newest basketball star is making history.
Driving the news: Indiana Fever rookie forward Aliyah Boston will be a starter in the WNBA All-Star Game on July 15 in Las Vegas.
Why it matters: Boston — who leads the WNBA in field goal percentage (65.1%) and leads rookies in scoring (15.6 points per game), rebounding (8.1 per game) and blocks (1.5 per game) — is just the eighth rookie to ever be voted in as a starter.
The big picture: The WNBA named 10 players as starters, including the Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, who a year ago was imprisoned in Russia, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.
- The other eight starters: A'ja Wilson (forward, Las Vegas Aces), Chelsea Gray (guard, Aces); Jackie Young (guard, Aces); Breanna Stewart (forward, New York Liberty); Jewell Loyd (guard, Seattle Storm); Arike Ogunbowale (guard, Dallas Wings); Satou Sabally (forward, Wings); and Nneka Ogwumike (forward, Los Angeles Sparks).
How it works: All-Star starters are selected via a voting formula. Fans account for 50%, players account for 25% and a media panel accounts for 25%.
- WNBA head coaches will choose the 12 reserves.
Flashback: The Fever in April selected Boston with the first pick in the WNBA draft, calling her the obvious choice at No. 1.
The bottom line: Boston has already made a name for herself — and is becoming a fan favorite across the league.
