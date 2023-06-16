It's the first weekend of summer and there are plenty of things to go around Indianapolis to make the most of it.

Here are our picks:

⚾ Take in two shows for the price of one when the Indians cap off their game against the Columbus Clippers with a fireworks display.

Game starts at 7pm Friday and tickets start at $12.

Indians are also home 7pm Saturday and 1:30pm Sunday.

🎸 My Morning Jacket will be on stage at 7pm tonight at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Tickets start at $29.50.

👕 Find your latest 'fit for this summer's hot girl walks at This Must Be It vintage and handmade market at Sun King Brewing's downtown location, from 11am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.

🍷 Sip away the day at the Uncork Me Indiana wine festival, from 3-7pm Saturday at Military Park.

A $55 ticket gets you a sampling glass for endless wine tasting.

🎧 It's the last Saturday of the month, which means it's time for Spellbound at The White Rabbit Cabaret — everyone's favorite dark alternative DJ dance party.

Doors open at 9:30pm and the party lasts until 3am. Tickets are $10.

🌊 Can't get to a beach? Wander through the next best thing at Indiana State Museum's "Inspired by the Dunes" exhibit. The collection of paintings by Frank Dudley, depicting scenes from the shores of Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana, closes Sunday.

Museum admission is $16. It's open from 10am to 5pm.

🏄 Get on the water with a stand-up paddleboard yoga class on the downtown canal, 4pm and 6:30pm Sunday.