1 hour ago - News
Circle City Classic football game returns
Football is back at the Circle City Classic after last year's hiatus of the annual game.
Why it matters: The game has been a celebration of Black excellence, bringing the athletics and tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Indianapolis for decades.
- It's also a fundraiser, raising money for Indiana Black Expo scholarships.
Details: The Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils will play the North Carolina Central University Eagles, last year's HBCU national champion, 3pm Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
- Tickets start at $20.
- Pro tip: Get your refill before halftime when the team's marching bands compete in a Battle of the Bands.
Plus: The Circle City Classic has always been about more than football. Here are the rest of the weekend's events:
- Pep Rally, 4-6pm Friday on South Street outside Lucas Oil Stadium. Free.
- Concert with performers Fantasia and Joe, 8pm Friday at the Indiana Farmer's Coliseum. Tickets start at $67.
- Parade, 10am Saturday starting at North and Pennsylvania streets and ending at North and Meridian streets. Free.
- Tailgate and Fan Festival, noon Saturday on South Street outside Lucas Oil Stadium. Free, but access to the food vendor area costs $5.
- A Greek Stroll Competition follows the game, starting at 6pm. Admission is included with game tickets.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.