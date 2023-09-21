Circle City Classic football game returns

Share on email (opens in new window)

Football is back at the Circle City Classic after last year's hiatus of the annual game.

Why it matters: The game has been a celebration of Black excellence, bringing the athletics and tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Indianapolis for decades.

It's also a fundraiser, raising money for Indiana Black Expo scholarships.

Details: The Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils will play the North Carolina Central University Eagles, last year's HBCU national champion, 3pm Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tickets start at $20.

Pro tip: Get your refill before halftime when the team's marching bands compete in a Battle of the Bands.

Plus: The Circle City Classic has always been about more than football. Here are the rest of the weekend's events: