Grab your lederhosen and sausage dogs — Oktoberfest season is in full swing.

The annual fall festivals, inspired by the German tradition celebrating beer and Bavarian culture, often feature specialty brews, traditional German food and activities for the whole family. Here are our picks for the weeks ahead.

Oktoberfest at The Cradle @ Monon 30, noon to 11pm Saturday.

The family-friendly event will have Oktoberfest beer on tap, German food, live music, a local vendor market, a bratwurst tossing contest, stein holding competition and dachshund races.

Tickets are $25.

Lagers in Lawrence Oktoberfest, 2-6pm Saturday at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus.

Attendees at the 21+ event get unlimited pours of craft beers and other beverages, while food will be available to purchase.

The day includes live music, German dancing and the "Running of the Weiners," dachshund races.

Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 day of.

Herron-Morton Place Oktoberfest, 3pm Saturday at the Herron-Morton Place Park.

The kid-friendly event will feature a new Tot-toberfest kid zone with bounce houses and a special treat.

Adult treats include drinks from Sun King, Mashcraft and Ash & Elm and food from various vendors.

Tickets are $15 for adults and free for kids under 18.

City of Carmel Oktoberfest, 6-10pm, Oct. 6 at Carmel City Center.

The event is free, open to the public and all ages. It will have live music.

BarktoberFest, 11am to 2pm, Oct. 7 at Asa Bales Park in Westfield.

Dress up your dog for Hamilton County Humane Society's fundraiser featuring a pet costume contest, a "Mutt Mart" with pet-focused goods, a dog agility course, food vendors and adoptable pets.

Tickets are $5.

GermanFest at the Athenaeum, noon to 6pm, Oct. 7.

The annual family-friendly street party is back with food, beer, live music, crafts for the kiddos, a bratwurst eating contest and, of course, weiner dog races.

Tickets are $15.

Oktoberfest at Skyline Club, 5-8pm Oct. 19.

Tickets are $15. They include a beer tasting and Bravarian bites like pretzels, sausages and schnitzels.