Tomorrow is the last day of school for Houston ISD students, marking the end of a year of change under a new, state-appointed superintendent. And now, a $4.4 billion bond proposal is on the table. Why it matters: HISD is presenting the bond — which would be the largest in the state's history — after a tumultuous school year that has many community members skeptical of the district's future and calling for more transparency, especially after the recent firings of principals and teachers that led to a mass student walkout in May.

Driving the news: HISD officials have appointed a new, 28-person advisory committee of elected trustees, parents, educators and community advocates to gather community feedback.

By the numbers: HISD says the proposed $4.4 billion bond wouldn't come with a tax increase because debt service payments would replace current debt payments.

HISD, the state's largest school district with 273 campuses, said in a press release it identified roughly $10 billion in overdue upgrades at schools that need maintenance and repairs. But the district says it is exploring the bond "to prioritize the most urgent needs." The bond has not yet been approved for the November ballot.

The district wants to allocate $2.05 billion to renovating and rebuilding largely elementary schools; $1.35 billion to campus safety, HVAC system updates and testing water and air quality; and $1 billion to expanding pre-kindergarten and career and technical education.

Flashback: HISD's last bond, in 2012, helped repair 29 high schools. Elementary and middle schools have not been the focus of a bond measure since 2007, per the Houston Landing.

Between the lines: Although Houston-area voters have typically supported bond proposals, it's not clear if they will support this one. Flyers with the slogan "No Trust = No Bond" were distributed at the first community feedback meeting, per the Houston Chronicle, and several community members have echoed this sentiment at board meetings.

But the recent Kinder Institute survey revealed that 70% of Houston-area residents agreed schools need more funding to provide a high-quality education and many parents agree that upgrades and renovations are needed at schools.

What they're saying: "As much as it pains me to see Houston students go another year without a bond, we truly don't have the trust. I agree with the sentiment, "no trust, no bond," Tracey Riley, a parent of two HISD elementary students, tells ABC13.

What's next: There are three meetings left, all from 6pm-8pm: today at Fondren Middle School, Wednesday at Fleming Elementary, and Monday at Forest Brook Middle School.

Catch up quick: Last year, the Texas Education Agency took over the district, and state-appointed superintendent Mike Miles implemented the New Education System at 85 schools. The program implemented rigorous schedules, standardized curriculum and converted some libraries into discipline centers.

An additional 45 schools will join the NES program this upcoming school year.

Most recently Miles received backlash over the budget and performance-based firings of dozens of teachers and principals, including two 2023 principals of the year. He was also criticized for opening some schools shortly after the May derecho, despite some of them not having working air conditioning.

What we're watching: The extent of transformation within HISD during this break from school. Given the flurry of changes last summer, there's a strong focus on how much further the district will evolve and community support for the bond.