18 mins ago - News

Houston ISD expands NES program to 26 more schools

headshot
Illustration of a school sign depicting a person holding a clipboard.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

More than two dozen Houston ISD schools will be added to the district's New Education System in the upcoming school year.

Why it matters: It's the first major expansion of the program since it was introduced by state-appointed superintendent Mike Miles in 2023, after the Texas Education Agency (TEA) took over the district over years of failing test scores at Wheatley High School.

  • By the beginning of the 2024-25 school year, more than 45% of Houston ISD's 274 schools will be under the NES umbrella. Currently, only 31% of schools are in the program.

Driving the news: The district crunched TEA data from the 2022-23 school year to identify 26 schools it will automatically integrate into the program starting in the fall.

  • Of the 26 schools joining the NES program, 20 received an F rating based on the district's calculations of TEA data on standardized testing, graduation rates and more. The other six received a low D rating.
  • There are 85 schools currently in the NES program.

Of note: An ongoing lawsuit is preventing the TEA from releasing ratings on school performance to the public.

  • But state officials released their methodology and raw data to individual school districts, which is how HISD calculated its schools' scores.

Also, an additional 24 schools that scored a high D rating are eligible to join the NES program starting in the 2024-25 school year.

  • Principals will gather input from staff members and families, and they have until Feb. 7 to decide if they want to join the program.
  • Only 14 of those schools will be selected.

Catch up fast: NES schools see drastic changes to how classrooms are managed on a day-to-day basis.

  • Schools in the program have more rigorous schedules, standardized curriculum and daily quizzes — as well as an implemented "hospital model" in which teachers focus on instruction and aides handle other tasks like grading papers.

What they're saying: "The ratings generally show declining achievement," Miles said in a press release. "The good news, though, is that this school year we are seeing encouraging signs of progress."

  • Miles pointed to above-average growth in reading and math during midyear exams as a reason for optimism.
  • Of HISD schools, those in the NES program saw bigger gains on the reading and math exams, the district said.

Context: Texas-based educational nonprofit Children at Risk rankings showed more than 75% of HISD schools performed worse in 2023 than in 2022, according to a Houston Chronicle analysis released Monday.

Flashback: Miles previously said he wants to expand the program to 150 schools by 2025.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more