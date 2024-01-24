More than two dozen Houston ISD schools will be added to the district's New Education System in the upcoming school year.

Why it matters: It's the first major expansion of the program since it was introduced by state-appointed superintendent Mike Miles in 2023, after the Texas Education Agency (TEA) took over the district over years of failing test scores at Wheatley High School.

By the beginning of the 2024-25 school year, more than 45% of Houston ISD's 274 schools will be under the NES umbrella. Currently, only 31% of schools are in the program.

Driving the news: The district crunched TEA data from the 2022-23 school year to identify 26 schools it will automatically integrate into the program starting in the fall.

Of the 26 schools joining the NES program, 20 received an F rating based on the district's calculations of TEA data on standardized testing, graduation rates and more. The other six received a low D rating.

There are 85 schools currently in the NES program.

Of note: An ongoing lawsuit is preventing the TEA from releasing ratings on school performance to the public.

But state officials released their methodology and raw data to individual school districts, which is how HISD calculated its schools' scores.

Also, an additional 24 schools that scored a high D rating are eligible to join the NES program starting in the 2024-25 school year.

Principals will gather input from staff members and families, and they have until Feb. 7 to decide if they want to join the program.

Only 14 of those schools will be selected.

Catch up fast: NES schools see drastic changes to how classrooms are managed on a day-to-day basis.

Schools in the program have more rigorous schedules, standardized curriculum and daily quizzes — as well as an implemented "hospital model" in which teachers focus on instruction and aides handle other tasks like grading papers.

What they're saying: "The ratings generally show declining achievement," Miles said in a press release. "The good news, though, is that this school year we are seeing encouraging signs of progress."

Miles pointed to above-average growth in reading and math during midyear exams as a reason for optimism.

Of HISD schools, those in the NES program saw bigger gains on the reading and math exams, the district said.

Context: Texas-based educational nonprofit Children at Risk rankings showed more than 75% of HISD schools performed worse in 2023 than in 2022, according to a Houston Chronicle analysis released Monday.

Flashback: Miles previously said he wants to expand the program to 150 schools by 2025.