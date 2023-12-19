The persistent pro-Palestinian movement in Houston

For more than two months, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators have taken to the streets in Houston to protest the siege in Gaza, calling for a ceasefire and an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

Driving the news: On Saturday, about a thousand protesters of all backgrounds chanted for Palestinian rights at Houston City Hall. Many brought flags and posters and wore black-and-white keffiyehs, a traditional scarf that has become a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

Why it matters: The pro-Palestinian movement in Houston is part of a broader social justice movement as Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip have ramped up and the death toll has increased. Activists are resolute in their commitment to remain relentless and vocal as they challenge political voices and those in power.

The majority of the hundreds of demonstrations addressing the conflict nationally have been in support of Palestinians, according to a tracker from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).

The intrigue: Opinion polling shows that younger Americans in particular have grown more sympathetic to Palestinians since the start of the conflict.

More than 18,000 Palestinians — largely women and children — have been killed since Israel began its military campaign, according to Gaza health authorities, and about 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, according to Israeli officials.

Zoom in: In the past two months, the organizations have not gone a week without events: There have been teach-ins about joint struggle, vigils and healing art spaces, as well as demonstrations at the Galleria during Black Friday, at the mayor's Christmas tree lighting ceremony and when Vice President Kamala Harris was in town.

Organizers include the local Palestinian Youth Movement chapter, Rice and University of Houston Students for Justice in Palestine, Houston Jewish Voice for Peace, Houston Democratic Socialists of America, and Houstonians for Palestinian Liberation.

What they're saying: "We've been coming out every week because the political conditions in Palestine have demanded a mass collective response, especially as our elected officials continue to refuse even the most basic acknowledgment of a genocide," Fouad Salah, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement, told Axios.

Plus: For four weeks, demonstrators have attended city council meetings, demanding the city pass a ceasefire resolution like Detroit and Seattle. Last week's session saw the highest attendance, with over 30 pro-Palestinian activists scheduled to speak. The chambers reached full capacity, and chants from outside could be heard indoors.

The council has yet to introduce such a resolution, though Council Member Letitia Plummer published a letter showing support of a ceasefire to U.S. Rep. Al Green, who has already called for a ceasefire.

Of note: Mayor Sylvester Turner last week told speakers, "The only resolutions we do is pertaining to city contracts and things of that nature. But on causes, whatever the issue may be, Houston City Council, we do not do resolutions."

City Hall was lit blue in support of Israel after Hamas' attacks, and the city previously released a statement in solidarity with Ukraine.

The mayor's office did not respond to questions from Axios regarding why the city does not pass ceasefire resolutions.

Context: Local pro-Palestinian activists have been organizing and voicing concerns over the plight of Palestinians long before the most recent developments in Gaza. But organizers are noticing an increase in members and attendees as people have been seeing videos of deaths of Palestinian civilians on social media and as people have become aware of how their tax dollars are funding Israel's military.

The other side: Days after the Hamas attack, political leaders including Turner and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) gathered at Congregation Beth Yeshurun to show support for Israel.

What's next: Organizers are planning to pack City Hall again today at 1pm for the last session of Turner's term.

"We won't stop until Palestine is free. Calling for a statement against genocide is the lowest level of political engagement possible," Salah said. "A statement by Houston City Council … is a huge message to the White House and a huge message to the broadest public that the White House and the position of Biden's administration are completely isolated from the masses of people."

Charted: Pro-Palestinian demonstrations outnumber pro-Israel protests.