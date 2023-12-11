John Whitmire to lead Houston in 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

John Whitmire will be Houston's new mayor.

Driving the news: Whitmire defeated fellow Democrat U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee with 128,908 votes (65%) in Saturday's runoff.

Nearly 17% of the 1.2 million eligible registered voters cast their ballots in the Harris County runoff election, which consisted of Baytown, Bellaire and Houston.

That's compared to 17.5% of the 2.6 million eligible voters in the Nov. 7 general election for all of Harris County.

Why it matters: Whitmire, a moderate, is the first new mayor we'll see since Mayor Sylvester Turner took office in 2016.

Turner is leaving office after serving two consecutive four-year terms, the limit for Houston's mayor.

State of play: Whitmire bills himself as a tough-on-crime leader willing to work across the aisle to get things done.

What they're saying: "We're not just great," Whitmire told supporters after declaring victory Saturday night. "We're special. We're not New York. We're not L.A. We're sure not Chicago. We fix our problems."

"From day one, we will have transparency," Whitmire said. "You will be able to talk to your mayor from day one."

Flashback: Whitmire was favored in several polls leading up to the election.

Meanwhile, Jackson Lee still has a chance in Congress despite her unsuccessful mayoral bid.

The congresswoman has until 6pm Monday to file for the March primaries, although she's been tight-lipped about her intentions.

In a concession speech Saturday night, Jackson Lee congratulated Whitmire and committed to working with him in the future.

What's next: Whitmire takes office in January.