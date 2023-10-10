UH mayor poll: Voters remain split

Unmoved by months of campaigning, voters largely maintain their sentiment toward the two mayoral election frontrunners — Texas Sen. John Whitmire and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee — as they did in the summer, per a new University of Houston poll.

Driving the news: The Hobby School of Public Affairs on Tuesday released its updated survey of who Houstonians favor in the 2023 mayoral election.

The survey was conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6, with 800 respondents and a 3.5% margin of error.

What they found: 34% of likely voters intend to cast a ballot for Whitmire, 31% for Jackson Lee and no more than 4% for any of the other 15 candidates — similar to the findings in the early poll in July.

In the likely December runoff, Whitmire could be poised to win, with 50% of voters leaning toward the state senator and 36% favoring the congresswoman.

The intrigue: One in five likely voters is undecided. Among the 22% of undecided likely voters, 62% indicated they'd consider voting for Whitmire and 36% for Jackson Lee.

What they're saying: "Despite essentially more than two months of campaigning, as well as an increasingly large number of attacks on John Whitmire from both the Jackson Lee campaign, some of the second tier candidates, as well as others, Whitmire both maintains a modest lead in the first round and a substantial lead in a runoff," Mark Jones, a co-author of the report, tells Axios.

Between the lines: In the nonpartisan election, both of the frontrunners are Democrats. Jackson Lee is the favored candidate among Democrats in a runoff while Whitmire is favored among Republicans in a runoff.

Jackson Lee has strong support among Black respondents while Whitmire had an advantage with white and Latino likely voters.

Details 5% said they did not know enough about Jackson Lee to have an opinion about voting for her compared to 15% who did not know enough about Whitmire.

43% of likely voters indicate they would never vote for Jackson Lee, compared to 15% who say they would never vote for Whitmire.

Meanwhile, almost half of likely voters remain undecided on the city controller, who serves as the city's chief financial officer.

Many of the likely voters don't know who the four candidates are. Jones says there's also a segment of the population that doesn't know the controller seat is up for election or doesn't know what the controller does.

Despite many voters not knowing the candidates, former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins is in the lead and is positioned to win.

What we're watching: UH will soon release another report examining voters' thoughts on policy.

What's next: Early voting is from Oct. 23-Nov 3. Election Day is Nov. 7.