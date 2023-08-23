Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

More than a dozen candidates are vying for the Houston mayor position in the upcoming November election.

Driving the news: The deadline to file for a place on the ballot — for mayor, City Council and controller — was earlier this week.

The deadline for write-in candidates is Friday.

Why it matters: The candidates are competing to succeed term-limited Mayor Sylvester Turner and lead the country's fourth-largest city.

State of play: U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and state Sen. John Whitmire are the frontrunners of the mayoral race, according to an early poll. Both are Democrats, though the election is nonpartisan.

Councilmember Robert Gallegos, former Metro Chair Gilbert Garcia, attorney Lee Kaplan, and former council members Jack Christie and MJ Khan are running for mayor as well.

Other declared candidates are: Gaylon Caldwell, Annie Garcia, Michael J. Griffin, Naoufal Houjami, Robert Ivy, David C. Lowy, Julian Martinez, Chanel Mbala, Kathy Lee Tatum and Roy Vasquez.

Of note: Writer and activist Derrick Broze is challenging the city's decision to deny his mayoral candidate application because of a nonviolent felony drug conviction in 2005. He ran for mayor in 2019.

Other mayoral candidates — like Christie, Gallegos and Gilbert Garcia — signed Broze's letter in support.

With such a crowded field of candidates, the election may result in a runoff in December. An early University of Houston poll suggests in the event of a likely runoff between Jackson Lee and Whitmire, Whitmire is poised for a lead.

Plus: More than 50 people are running for City Council seats, including attorney Tony Buzbee, who previously ran for mayor in 2019.

There are also four names on the ballot for the city controller position.

What's next: The general election is Nov. 7.

Early voting starts Oct. 23. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 10.

Go deeper: Here's the full list of the declared candidates in the November election.