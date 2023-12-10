John Whitmire elected mayor of Houston

Share on email (opens in new window)

Democratic state Sen. John Whitmire will be the next mayor of Houston.

Driving the news: Whitmire won over U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee with 65% of the vote in the runoff election.

Meanwhile, Houston voters chose Chris Hollins as city controller and selected seven council members.

17% of registered voters cast a ballot.

What happened: When polls closed at 7pm Saturday, the Harris County clerk released results from early voting, which took place from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5.

The clerk's office released results from the election throughout the night.

Here are the unofficial runoff election results, with 450 of the county's 450 voting centers reporting.

Mayor

John Whitmire: 128,908 votes (65.26%)

Sheila Jackson Lee: 68,633 votes (34.74%)

City controller

Chris Hollins: 106,929 votes (58.63%)

Orlando Sanchez: 75,447 votes (41.37%)

City Council

At-large position 1

Julian Ramirez: 88,413 votes (50.74%)

Melanie Miles: 85,848 votes (49.26%)

At-large position 2

Willie Davis: 92,545 votes (54.52%)

Nick Hellyar: 77,202 votes (45.48%)

At-large position 3

Richard Cantu: 83,715 votes (49.21%)

Twila Carter: 86,386 votes (50.79%)

At-large position 4

Roy Morales: 82,628 votes (47.82%)

Letitia Plummer: 90,106 votes (52.16%)

District D

Travis McGee: 6,256 votes (34.65%)

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz: 11,801 votes (65.35%)

District G

Tony Buzbee: 14,120 votes (43.46%)

Mary Nan Huffman: 18,372 votes (56.54%)

District H

Cynthia Reyes Revilla: 4,752 votes (36.14%)

Mario Castillo: 8,398 votes (63.86%)