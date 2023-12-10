Updated Dec 10, 2023 - Politics

John Whitmire elected mayor of Houston

headshot
A man speaks

Houston Mayor-elect John Whitmire. Photo: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Democratic state Sen. John Whitmire will be the next mayor of Houston.

Driving the news: Whitmire won over U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee with 65% of the vote in the runoff election.

Meanwhile, Houston voters chose Chris Hollins as city controller and selected seven council members.

  • 17% of registered voters cast a ballot.

What happened: When polls closed at 7pm Saturday, the Harris County clerk released results from early voting, which took place from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5.

  • The clerk's office released results from the election throughout the night.

Here are the unofficial runoff election results, with 450 of the county's 450 voting centers reporting.

Mayor

John Whitmire: 128,908 votes (65.26%)

Sheila Jackson Lee: 68,633 votes (34.74%)

City controller

Chris Hollins: 106,929 votes (58.63%)

Orlando Sanchez: 75,447 votes (41.37%)

City Council

At-large position 1

Julian Ramirez: 88,413 votes (50.74%)

Melanie Miles: 85,848 votes (49.26%)

At-large position 2

Willie Davis: 92,545 votes (54.52%)

Nick Hellyar: 77,202 votes (45.48%)

At-large position 3

Richard Cantu: 83,715 votes (49.21%)

Twila Carter: 86,386 votes (50.79%)

At-large position 4

Roy Morales: 82,628 votes (47.82%)

Letitia Plummer: 90,106 votes (52.16%)

District D

Travis McGee: 6,256 votes (34.65%)

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz: 11,801 votes (65.35%)

District G

Tony Buzbee: 14,120 votes (43.46%)

Mary Nan Huffman: 18,372 votes (56.54%)

District H

Cynthia Reyes Revilla: 4,752 votes (36.14%)

Mario Castillo: 8,398 votes (63.86%)

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more