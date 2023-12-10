John Whitmire elected mayor of Houston
Democratic state Sen. John Whitmire will be the next mayor of Houston.
Driving the news: Whitmire won over U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee with 65% of the vote in the runoff election.
Meanwhile, Houston voters chose Chris Hollins as city controller and selected seven council members.
- 17% of registered voters cast a ballot.
What happened: When polls closed at 7pm Saturday, the Harris County clerk released results from early voting, which took place from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5.
- The clerk's office released results from the election throughout the night.
Here are the unofficial runoff election results, with 450 of the county's 450 voting centers reporting.
Mayor
John Whitmire: 128,908 votes (65.26%)
Sheila Jackson Lee: 68,633 votes (34.74%)
City controller
Chris Hollins: 106,929 votes (58.63%)
Orlando Sanchez: 75,447 votes (41.37%)
City Council
At-large position 1
Julian Ramirez: 88,413 votes (50.74%)
Melanie Miles: 85,848 votes (49.26%)
At-large position 2
Willie Davis: 92,545 votes (54.52%)
Nick Hellyar: 77,202 votes (45.48%)
At-large position 3
Richard Cantu: 83,715 votes (49.21%)
Twila Carter: 86,386 votes (50.79%)
At-large position 4
Roy Morales: 82,628 votes (47.82%)
Letitia Plummer: 90,106 votes (52.16%)
District D
Travis McGee: 6,256 votes (34.65%)
Carolyn Evans-Shabazz: 11,801 votes (65.35%)
District G
Tony Buzbee: 14,120 votes (43.46%)
Mary Nan Huffman: 18,372 votes (56.54%)
District H
Cynthia Reyes Revilla: 4,752 votes (36.14%)
Mario Castillo: 8,398 votes (63.86%)
