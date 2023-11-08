Houston Election Day results: Live updates

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Houston has its first look at how citywide voters cast their ballots in the races for mayor, City Council, city controller and several propositions.

Driving the news: When polls closed in Harris County at 7pm Tuesday, the Harris County clerk released results from early voting, which took place from Oct. 23-Nov. 3.

The clerk's office will release results from Election Day votes throughout the night.

Here are where things stand, with results from nearly 240,000 early voters and zero of the county's 701 voting centers reporting.

Mayor

John Whitmire: 59,697 votes (44%)

Sheila Jackson Lee: 48,548 votes (36%)

Gilbert Garcia: 9,784 votes (7%)

The rest of the candidates have fewer than 3,500 votes (3%) each.

The intrigue: If these results hold, we'll see a runoff between Whitmire and Jackson Lee on Dec. 9.

City Council

At large position 1

Julian Ramirez: 28,091 votes (25%)

Melanie Miles: 30,349 votes (27%)

Conchita Reyes: 23,719 votes (21%)

The rest of the candidates have fewer than 15,000 votes (about 13%) each.

At large position 2

Willie Davis: 36,159 votes (33%)

Nick Hellyar: 26,522 votes (24%)

Danielle Keys Bess: 21,606 votes (20%)

The rest of the candidates have fewer than 12,000 votes (about 10%) each.

At large position 3

Richard Cantu: 23,878 votes (21%)

Twila Carter: 24,419 votes (22%)

Donnell Cooper: 16,524 votes (15%)

The rest of the candidates have 14% of votes or less.

At large position 4

Roy Morales: 37,065 votes (33%)

Letitia Plummer: 56,334 votes (50%)

John Branch Jr.: 7,952 votes (7%)

Andrew "Drew" Patterson: 10,418 votes (xx%)

At large position 5

Sallie Alcorn: 66,489 votes (63%)

J. Brad Batteau: 16,524 votes (16%)

Rigo Hernandez: 22,521 votes (21%)

City controller

Dave Martin: 19,077 votes (16%)

Shannan Nobles: 12,735 votes (11%)

Chris Hollins: 57,903 votes (48%)

Orlando Sanchez: 31,321 votes (26%)

Harris County Hospital District Proposition A

Passage of Proposition A would fund a new Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital building, plus renovations to other Harris County hospitals.

For: 165,470 votes (73%)

Against: 61,588 votes (27%)

Houston Proposition A

Houston's Proposition A would allow three or more City Council members to place an item on the council's weekly agenda. Currently, only the mayor has such power.

For: 107,025 votes (83%)

Against: 21,399 votes (17%)

Houston Proposition B

Houston's Proposition B would force the city to leave the Houston-Galveston Area Council if it can't negotiate for more representation.

For: 77,060 votes (64%)

Against: 44,170 votes (36%)

Here are the results for all of Harris County's races, including Houston's district council seats.