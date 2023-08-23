Fair for Houston is on the ballot

Houston voters will decide if the city can push for major changes to our local metropolitan planning organization.

Driving the news: City Council voted Monday to place the Fair for Houston charter amendment on the November ballot.

Catch up quick: Houston is one of 37 local governments represented on the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) board of directors and one of 28 governments on its transportation policy council.

The organization makes myriad policy decisions for the entire 13-county region, from doling out federal flood mitigation funding to approving transportation projects like the North Houston Highway Improvement Project.

Why it matters: In some cases, the council gives Houston the short end of the stick on federal funding for critical infrastructure projects.

That's because smaller, more rural governments have a disproportionately large say in the region's planning efforts.

For example, the council voted in 2022 to give Houston just 2% of the $488 million granted to the region for flood mitigation following Hurricane Harvey, despite the city receiving the brunt of the damage.

What happened: In comes the Fair for Houston initiative, a grassroots movement seeking better representation on the council's many bodies of government.

Houston and unincorporated Harris County account for 57% of the region's population — but get only 11% of the vote on the H-GAC board of directors, per January Advisors, a Houston-based data science consulting firm.

The amendment calls for H-GAC to negotiate with the city for more representation. If that didn't happen within 60 days of voter approval, Houston would leave the council.

Yes, but: The process to leave H-GAC, if it eventually comes to that step, appears muddled.

What they're saying: "You just can't step away from H-GAC," Mayor Sylvester Turner said before voting to put the measure on the ballot Monday. "It does require the governor's support and a majority of the board in order to do that. There are some other things that have to take place."

Axios reached out to the mayor's office and the Federal Highway Administration for further comment on the process but has not heard back.

The other side: Fair for Houston representatives say the process is simple enough, pointing to H-GAC's bylaws on membership, which state "membership in the Houston-Galveston Area Council shall be voluntary" and "a member of the Houston-Galveston Area Council may withdraw from membership by action of its governing body."

What we're watching: Voters will decide on the charter amendment — listed as Proposition B — on Nov. 7.