Sen. Cornyn challenges online ticket scalpers
Texas' senior senator is going after the online ticket-purchasing experience.
Catch up quick: Ticketmaster's botched ticket sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in November sparked a national conversation about online ticket sales.
Driving the news: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is putting together legislation with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, called the FANS First Act, that would address several aspects of the aftermarket sale of event tickets.
- It would require all ticket sellers to disclose taxes, fees and other costs up front instead of on the back end of a purchase.
- It would also prohibit the use of bots to purchase tickets and bolster the enforcement of current laws.
The intrigue: Cornyn hosted several heads of Houston entertainment at a roundtable discussion Wednesday at the Toyota Center, including representatives from the Texans, Astros, Rockets, Dash, Dynamo, and Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
- The group spent 30 minutes telling Cornyn about issues they've experienced with the resale market, like online scalpers selling tickets they don't yet have in hand.
What they're saying: "It doesn't really benefit the athletes, the musicians, the performers or others," Cornyn told the group. "It benefits these folks who have found a very creative way to make a lot of money, unfortunately at the consumer's expense."
Flashback: Gov. Greg Abbott in May signed state-level legislation outlawing scalpers using bots to scoop up scores of tickets at a time to turn around and sell them at exorbitant prices.
Yes, but: Cornyn argues a federal law is more appropriate since the issue affects interstate commerce.
What we're watching: How the bill moves forward. It could be tacked onto other legislation or filed on its own "soon," a Cornyn spokesperson said.
