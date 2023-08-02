Sen. Cornyn challenges online ticket scalpers

Texas' senior senator is going after the online ticket-purchasing experience.

Catch up quick: Ticketmaster's botched ticket sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in November sparked a national conversation about online ticket sales.

Driving the news: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is putting together legislation with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, called the FANS First Act, that would address several aspects of the aftermarket sale of event tickets.

It would require all ticket sellers to disclose taxes, fees and other costs up front instead of on the back end of a purchase.

It would also prohibit the use of bots to purchase tickets and bolster the enforcement of current laws.

The intrigue: Cornyn hosted several heads of Houston entertainment at a roundtable discussion Wednesday at the Toyota Center, including representatives from the Texans, Astros, Rockets, Dash, Dynamo, and Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The group spent 30 minutes telling Cornyn about issues they've experienced with the resale market, like online scalpers selling tickets they don't yet have in hand.

What they're saying: "It doesn't really benefit the athletes, the musicians, the performers or others," Cornyn told the group. "It benefits these folks who have found a very creative way to make a lot of money, unfortunately at the consumer's expense."

Flashback: Gov. Greg Abbott in May signed state-level legislation outlawing scalpers using bots to scoop up scores of tickets at a time to turn around and sell them at exorbitant prices.

Yes, but: Cornyn argues a federal law is more appropriate since the issue affects interstate commerce.

What we're watching: How the bill moves forward. It could be tacked onto other legislation or filed on its own "soon," a Cornyn spokesperson said.