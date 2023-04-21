H-E-B remains on top of Houston grocery market share

Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined — e.g., Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals

H-E-B and its retailer Central Market are the most popular grocery chains in the Greater Houston area, with 23.9% of the market share as of last year, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis report.

Walmart and Kroger are the second- and third-most-popular grocers, with 22.3% and 20% of the local market share, respectively.

That's according to new data from Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.

The big picture: While national grocery behemoths such as Walmart are typically among the most popular grocers — if not the most popular — in any given city, local and regional favorites can give the big box stores a run for their money.

Shoppers often develop allegiances toward their local favorites, too — after all, H-E-B's numbers are what they are for a reason.

"At a time when politics divides opinion nationally on many big brands, grocery brands have been able to maintain loyalty and trust across demographics by maintaining a steady presence in their communities," Axios' Sara Fischer and Emily Peck write.

By the numbers: The amount Americans spend on groceries is getting crushed by the amount we spend dining out in the post-pandemic era.

"People spent 20.7% more at restaurants than they spent on groceries in 2022 — and that figure rose to 29.5% in the first two months of the year, according to Commerce Department data compiled by JLL," Axios' Nathan Bomey writes.

💭 Jay's thought bubble: This data tracks with H-E-B out front. Name another grocer that can land the Astros as spokespeople. I'll wait.