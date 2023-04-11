SZA's coming to Houston

SZA performs on stage during her The SOS North American Tour. Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images

SZA announced a string of new tour dates — and Houston is on the list.

What we know: The "20 Something" artist will perform Oct. 14 at Toyota Center.

Ticket sales start at noon Friday.

Between the lines: The first run of the sold-out SOS Tour featured a number of surprise guests, including Lizzo.

Her sophomore album, "SOS," was released in December and earned her the record for the the most streams in a week for an R&B album in the United States, and her single "Kill Bill" broke the record for the most weeks at No. 1 by a lead female artist on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list.

Go deeper: Several major stars have visited Houston or have announced stops in Bayou City, including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Drake, Bad Bunny and Lizzo.