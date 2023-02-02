Beyoncé's returning to Houston for the Renaissance World Tour

Beyhive, let's get in formation. Beyoncé is coming home.

Driving the news: Queen Bey announced her Renaissance World Tour on Wednesday with a stop at NRG Stadium on Sept. 23.

This will be Beyoncé's first solo tour since the 2016 Formation World Tour.

What we know: Tickets are not on sale yet. The tour's website currently tells fans to register for specific shows through Ticketmaster (similar to the process Taylor Swift fans know all too well).

On Ticketmaster's website, fans can register as "Verified Fans" based on their city of choice. Cities are broken up into three groups.

Ticketmaster said that after fans register, it will confirm the verification request "belongs to an individual — not a bot — and that it hasn't been tied to irregular behaviors" like buying a ticket to simply resell it.

If demand is too high, the ticketing company will use a "lottery-style process" to determine which fans will receive an access code to potentially buy seats and which will be put on a waitlist.

More details about the verification process are available on Ticketmaster's website.

The bottom line: Let's hope Ticketmaster doesn't break our soul.