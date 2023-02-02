52 mins ago - Things to Do
Beyoncé's returning to Houston for the Renaissance World Tour
Beyhive, let's get in formation. Beyoncé is coming home.
Driving the news: Queen Bey announced her Renaissance World Tour on Wednesday with a stop at NRG Stadium on Sept. 23.
- This will be Beyoncé's first solo tour since the 2016 Formation World Tour.
What we know: Tickets are not on sale yet. The tour's website currently tells fans to register for specific shows through Ticketmaster (similar to the process Taylor Swift fans know all too well).
- On Ticketmaster's website, fans can register as "Verified Fans" based on their city of choice. Cities are broken up into three groups.
- Ticketmaster said that after fans register, it will confirm the verification request "belongs to an individual — not a bot — and that it hasn't been tied to irregular behaviors" like buying a ticket to simply resell it.
- If demand is too high, the ticketing company will use a "lottery-style process" to determine which fans will receive an access code to potentially buy seats and which will be put on a waitlist.
- More details about the verification process are available on Ticketmaster's website.
The bottom line: Let's hope Ticketmaster doesn't break our soul.

