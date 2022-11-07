Astros to celebrate World Series win with parade

It's Astros parade day in Houston as the city celebrates the team's World Series win.

Catch up quick: The Astros beat the Phillies, 4-1, on Saturday night to close out the World Series in six games, winning the second title in franchise history.

Jeremy Peña — the rookie shortstop who took home ALCS MVP honors — was named World Series MVP. He's the first rookie position player ever to win the award.

Houston is the first team to clinch the World Series on their home field since the Red Sox in 2013.

Parade details: The route will run along Smith Street from Preston Street in north downtown to Tuam Street in Midtown.

More than 1 million Astros fans are anticipated to flood downtown for the festivities.

The parade starts at noon, but you better get there early if you want a good spot.

Why it matters: With such a large turnout expected, city officials warn of traffic delays in and around downtown as well as disruptions to some public transit services.

Try getting a rideshare, biking or walking to get around easier.

The intrigue: A handful of school districts, including Houston ISD, have canceled classes so teachers and students can attend.

What they're saying: "Everybody be on your best behavior," Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a press briefing on the parade yesterday. "Showcase the best of what this city is all about. The Astros have certainly done their part."

Flashback: We remember this viral moment from the 2017 parade when an Astros fan accidentally dropped her hat from a parking garage — and the coordinated response by other fans to toss it back to her.

What we're watching: What viral moments will emerge from this year's parade?