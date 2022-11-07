Astros to celebrate World Series win with parade
It's Astros parade day in Houston as the city celebrates the team's World Series win.
Catch up quick: The Astros beat the Phillies, 4-1, on Saturday night to close out the World Series in six games, winning the second title in franchise history.
- Jeremy Peña — the rookie shortstop who took home ALCS MVP honors — was named World Series MVP. He's the first rookie position player ever to win the award.
- Houston is the first team to clinch the World Series on their home field since the Red Sox in 2013.
Parade details: The route will run along Smith Street from Preston Street in north downtown to Tuam Street in Midtown.
- More than 1 million Astros fans are anticipated to flood downtown for the festivities.
- The parade starts at noon, but you better get there early if you want a good spot.
Why it matters: With such a large turnout expected, city officials warn of traffic delays in and around downtown as well as disruptions to some public transit services.
- Try getting a rideshare, biking or walking to get around easier.
The intrigue: A handful of school districts, including Houston ISD, have canceled classes so teachers and students can attend.
What they're saying: "Everybody be on your best behavior," Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a press briefing on the parade yesterday. "Showcase the best of what this city is all about. The Astros have certainly done their part."
Flashback: We remember this viral moment from the 2017 parade when an Astros fan accidentally dropped her hat from a parking garage — and the coordinated response by other fans to toss it back to her.
What we're watching: What viral moments will emerge from this year's parade?
