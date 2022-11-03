2 hours ago - Sports
Astros make history with second-ever World Series no hitter
The Houston Astros threw the second-ever World Series on Wednesday night, after the team's right-hander Cristian Javier and three relievers combined for the feat.
The big picture: It helped set the Astros up for a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4, tying the Series at two games apiece. The only other no-hitter in World Series history occurred in 1956 with Don Larsen's perfect game for the New York Yankees.
