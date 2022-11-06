Houston Astros win second World Series

The Houston Astros celebrate after they defeated the Phillies, 4-1, in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Nov. 5. Photo: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

In a postseason filled with underdogs defying the odds, it was the favorites who ultimately came out on top.

Driving the news: The Astros beat the Phillies, 4-1, on Saturday night to close out the World Series in six games, winning their second title in franchise history (2017).

MVP: Jeremy Peña — the rookie shortstop who also took home ALCS MVP honors — was named World Series MVP after batting .400 (10 for 25) and playing stellar defense. He's the first rookie position player ever to win the award.

Fun fact: Houston is the first team to clinch the World Series on their home field since the Red Sox in 2013.

The big picture: Astros manager Dusty Baker, 73, is the oldest manager in MLB history to win the World Series. He's also just the third Black manager to do so, joining Dave Roberts in 2020 for the Dodgers and Cito Gaston in 1992 and 1993 for the Blue Jays.

Baker also added the one piece he'd been missing in his likely Hall of Fame résumé: Among the 12 managers with at least 2,000 regular-season wins, he had been the only one without a championship. In his 25th season, and third with Houston, he finally got that elusive ring.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.

