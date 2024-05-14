All-cash home sales in Detroit top national average

Data: Redfin; Note: Includes home purchases with no mortgage loan information on the deed. National data calculated from 40 of the most populous U.S. metro areas; Chart: Axios Visuals

More than 40% of Metro Detroit homes bought in February were all-cash purchases, according to Redfin.

That's up 3 percentage points from last year.

Why it matters: Rich people can adapt to this pricey market more easily than typical buyers needing a loan.

What they're saying: Those winning in this economy treat homes like savings accounts, Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather says. It's a relatively safe place to store your cash, and you can always borrow against the home if you need to tap into it.