Young Americans' wealth has soared since the pandemic

Data: Center for American Progress analysis of Federal Reserve data; Chart: Axios Visuals Household wealth for those under 40 in the U.S. is up 49% from its pre-pandemic level, according to a new analysis from the left-leaning Center for American Progress. Why it matters: Young households haven't seen wealth growth like this since the Federal Reserve first started tracking this data in 1989.

Stunning stat: Millennials — born between 1981 and 1996 — saw their wealth double over this period, per CAP.

Zoom in: Wealth includes the value of a household's assets, including stocks, bank accounts, and real estate, minus its liabilities, such as mortgages and student loan debt.

How it works: Those under 40 have seen big asset gains and have been able to reduce some liabilities, CAP points out.

Average housing wealth rose $22,000 — as homeownership rose and home prices soared. Liquid assets climbed, courtesy of leftover savings from pandemic relief and higher wages.

And the value of the group's financial assets, mostly stocks and mutual funds, increased by $31,000.

Meanwhile, nonhousing debt fell by $5,000. With more money in their pockets, people could pay off credit cards (the student loan moratorium helped), or not take that debt on at all.

For the record: The Federal Reserve data looks at average wealth, which raises the question: Are these gains widely distributed?

CAP says these gains are broad-based, pointing to separate (but less timely) data from the Fed's survey of consumer finances that show a 140% increase in median wealth for households under 35 from 2019 to 2022.

Reality check: Older Americans are still far wealthier than the youngs.

The bottom line: Without any apparent dip in their avocado toast consumption, young Americans have managed to increase their financial security.