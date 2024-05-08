WeWork staying put in Detroit amid restructuring
WeWork's leases at two Detroit offices will remain intact as the company struck a deal last month to exit bankruptcy.
Why it matters: The coworking space operator filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November, leaving its leases in Detroit and elsewhere in limbo.
Driving the news: WeWork will remain open at 19 Clifford St. and 1001 Woodward Ave., the company announced.
Flashback: WeWork closed a third Detroit location in the TechTown area at 6001 Cass Ave. in 2022.
Between the lines: WeWork reached a $450 million restructuring deal to exit bankruptcy by the end of May.
- Company co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann is not involved, despite having wanted to buy back his former company.
- Yardi Systems, a property management software provider and WeWork service partner, would become the company's new majority owner with around a 60% stake.
