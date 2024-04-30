WeWork strikes deal to exit bankruptcy, without Adam Neumann

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
WeWork has reached a $450 million restructuring deal that would help the co-working space operator emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by the end of May.
Why it matters: Company co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann is not involved, despite having wanted to buy back his former company.
Deal details: Yardi Systems, a property management software provider and WeWork service partner, would become the company's new majority owner with around a 60% stake.
The bottom line: The bankruptcy court judge told Neumann's attorneys that his effort was largely irrelevant if he wasn't first willing to pay off the $4 billion debt load.