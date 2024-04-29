Detroit breaks NFL Draft attendance record

Share on email (opens in new window)

Campus Martius, filled with fans on Friday for the NFL Draft. Photo: Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Detroit broke the NFL Draft's attendance record with 775,000 people, and the Lions made a flurry of trades over the weekend to stock their roster with young talent. The big picture: Detroit shined throughout the three-day draft, setting a new standard for hosting the NFL's annual fan festival.

State of play: The Lions' bevy of draft picks should help them defend the NFC North division title and compete for a Super Bowl next year.

The players general manager Brad Holmes drafted:

Between the lines: The Lions took risks to land the players they wanted, trading away future draft picks to move up for Arnold, Manu, Vaki and Wingo.

What they're saying: Holmes woke up on Saturday with a determination to draft Manu, a 6-foot-7, 351-pound developmental prospect, and Vaki, a versatile safety who has also played running back, the Free Press reported.

"And I was like, 'Let's go get them. Let's not mess around.' And again, you always get the answers to the test after you pick them, and if we would have waited around, then they weren't going to make it," Holmes said.

The bottom line: Holmes knows what he wants and has an exceptional record of taking chances in the draft.