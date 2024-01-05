The Lions' Dan Campbell against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. Photo: Perry Knotts/Getty Images

After beating the Vikings in Week 16 to clinch their first-ever NFC North title, the Lions don't have much to play for this Sunday. Detroit is set to host its first playoff game at Ford Field in the wild-card round, and ESPN gives the team a 98% chance of finishing with the No. 3 seed.

There is a slim chance of earning the No. 2 seed even after last week's controversial loss to the Cowboys, but both Dallas and the Eagles would need to lose.

The intrigue: The Week 18 drama surrounds the Lions' potential first-round opponent and the current No. 6 seed Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN gives L.A. a 59% chance of maintaining the sixth seed — so it's more likely than not that the Lions will host the Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

Between the lines: If you're confident in this Detroit team being different — a team that has truly broken free from the weight of decades of unmitigated losing — you love the idea of Matt Stafford coming back for the first playoff game ever at Ford Field and trust Jared Goff to play through the scheming of his former coach, Sean McVay.

If you're not as confident and a little more afraid of history, well, you want to play literally anyone else.

If you go: The 1pm game at Ford Field is on Fox.