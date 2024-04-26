Lions trade up for cornerback Terrion Arnold
Lions fans got a surprise Thursday night when the team traded up five picks to draft Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the 24th pick.
Why it matters: Arnold is considered one of the draft's best cornerbacks and should give Detroit's pass defense a needed boost.
What they're saying: "I just want to say, Detroit, y'all got a star, man. I'm home, man!" he told the NFL Network after getting drafted.
Between the lines: Before Detroit picked, watching the division rival Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings draft their quarterbacks of the future was a little unsettling.
Zoom in: The Vikings traded up to the No. 10 pick to nab U of M quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
The bottom line: Detroit capped a wild draft day with an exciting pick that makes a lot of sense.
