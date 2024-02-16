Pistons seek valuable tax breaks for housing development

Pistons owner Tom Gores at Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Gores even cited the project in response to frustrated fans' "sell the team" chants during the Pistons' historic losing streak.

during the Pistons' historic losing streak. "They don't understand what we're doing in the community," Gores told the media after the Pistons' 25th straight loss. "We're doing multibillion-dollar things outside of [basketball]."

Driving the news: Plans for two new apartment buildings and retrofitting a Henry Ford office building into a third in New Center are expected to cost $322 million.

The tax incentives are needed for profitability and to offer lower rents in 133 of the buildings' 662 units, according to city documents detailing the project.

The latest: As a development partner alongside HFH and MSU, Gores and the Pistons are helping to address the city's shortage of affordable housing options, team spokesperson Kevin Grigg tells Axios.

"That is on top of all the other things he has done in the community — including the organization's move back to Detroit."

State of play: Of the $297 million in tax subsidies sought for the entire Future of Health project, $230 million would go toward the Pistons' housing plans, including:

$55 million in property tax abatements.

Tax reimbursements over 30 years worth up to $175.4 million through the state's Transformational Brownfield Plan. These incentives would only be realized if the buildings are finished.

Of note: This is the organization's first residential project. It developed the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center, a practice facility and team headquarters that opened in New Center in 2019.

Between the lines: Of the Pistons' 133 "affordable" housing units, 10% will be for households earning about $19,000, or 30% of the local Area Median Income as defined by the federal government.

80% will be for those earning up to 50% of the AMI ($32,000).

10% will be for those earning up to 70% of the AMI ($44,000).

The other 529 units will be market rate.

What they're saying: Tonya Myers Phillips, community partnerships and development director with Sugar Law Center, tells Axios that flaws of the Pistons' project are being overlooked because it's a piece of the larger Future of Health puzzle.

"It's not a good project by itself," Myers Phillips says.

"[The Pistons] need these anchor institutions to shield it from scrutiny, and I would just implore council members to pull back the curtains."

The bottom line: The Pistons' project would have a return on investment of -6% without the incentives, but a 4.5% return with them, city documents show.

