Pistons franchise-record losing streak nears NBA history

A team record 20-game losing streak in the fourth year of a failing rebuild has turned Detroit's once-proud franchise into basketball's laughing stock.

Why it matters: The Pistons (2-20) have traded places with the emerging 9-4 Lions for Detroit's embarrassing sports franchise.

It has been nearly two months since the Pistons won a game, and they are a stone's throw away from breaking the record for the longest NBA losing streak.

The path ahead doesn't get any easier; their upcoming schedule is one of the toughest in the league based on the opponent's winning percentage.

With one of the league's worst defenses (and no clear identity), the path to winning is as unclear as a decade ago.

Threat level: The 76ers hold the record for the longest NBA losing streak, spanning 28 games across two seasons in 2014-15, while in a single season, their streak reached 26 games in 2013-14.

Four other teams have also posted 1-21 starts, allowing Detroit to break the streak without firmly etching themselves into the history books with a win soon.

What's happening: The arena is empty on weekdays, and fans behind the bench are dogpiling on head coach Monty Williams and the young team. Die-hards have turned on GM Troy Weaver, who committed the Pistons to a "restoring," not a "rebuild," which accepted losing in hopes of winning big in the draft when he was hired in 2020 — exactly what many fans had asked for.

Even after nailing the franchise's first pick in 2021 with Cade Cunningham, who was touted as the best prospect since Luka Doncic, the Pistons looked without a clear leader during 34-year-old Bojan Bogdanović's absence due to injury.

The front office's decision to hire Williams to the NBA's biggest coaching contract looks questionable now.

Williams still needs to prove he can turn a true underdog into a contender. He led the underperforming Suns to the 2021 Finals, but placing Chris Paul (the key to Phoenix's success) with the Pistons still wouldn't get them anywhere near the playoffs.

Between the lines: The team didn't enter the season expecting to win, but Pistons brass promised to be competitive every night, which hasn't happened.

As the Pistons remain stagnant, other young teams like the Orlando Magic or Oklahoma City have made significant strides.

Flashback: Hindsight says the Pistons would've drafted Pacers breakout star Tyrese Haliburton, who's probably a top-three pick if teams could redo that draft, instead of French guard Killian Hayes.

Hayes getting more minutes than Jaden Ivey, despite his shaky defense, has made fans unhappy, but Ivey has remained in good spirits.

What's more: Weaver traded two good players away for little return: In November 2020, Weaver dealt Bruce Brown, who would go on to be a contributing member of the Nuggets championship team, to the Nets for Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round draft pick.

Saddiq Bey's departure has also stung in a year where his shooting could've helped. He was moved for former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, who has not significantly improved since being dumped by Golden State.

Neither has Marvin Bagley, who's still working to earn a solidified role.

What we're watching: When are they going to win? Detroit hosts Philadelphia on Wednesday, one of the best teams in the East, so Brooklyn on Dec. 26 or San Antonio on Jan. 10 look like the best chance.