5 stats showing how rare this Lions season has been
Your Detroit Lions are taking the NFL by storm — and making history along the way.
By the numbers: While we dream of making the Super Bowl, check out these eye-popping stats through six games of the season:
- The Lions have scored 20 or more points in 15 straight games, a franchise record.
- Sunday's 20-6 win over Tampa Bay was the first time since 1969 that Detroit has won four straight by at least 14 points.
- The defense has held opponents to less than 100 rushing yards through the first six games for only the fourth time in franchise history. The other years were 1930, 1931 and 1932.
- Rookie Sam LaPorta has at least three catches in his first six games — the third tight end in NFL history to do so — and set a record with 18 catches in his first three games.
- And the team's 21 touchdowns through the first six games is tied for the most since 1950.
