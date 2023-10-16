The Lions win again, tied for best record in the NFC
One week after beating the Panthers in a game that finished with 66 total points, the Lions reminded the NFL they can also win with defense by stifling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-6.
Why it matters: Detroit is 5-1 for the first time since 2011.
- The win, the Lions' fourth straight by more than 14 points for the first time since 1969, also puts them in a tie for the NFC's best record.
MVP: Coordinator Aaron Glenn's defense bottled up the Bucs from the opening drive. The Lions finished with only one sack and one turnover, but dominated the trenches.
- The Bucs looked lost at times in their home stadium. They finished with just 46 rushing yards and 251 total yards.
- Per the Lions, the last time the team held every opponent to under 100 rushing yards through the first six games of a season was ... 1932.
🎂 Plus, quarterback Jared Goff threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns on his 29th birthday.
- Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was the main target in his return from a one-game injury absence, finishing with 12 catches for 124 yards and a score.
LVP: The injury bug continues to hit Detroit's offense. The Lions entered the game without rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs due to a strained hamstring, then lost workhorse David Montgomery in the second quarter with a rib injury.
Of note: Wide receiver Jameson Williams showed both speed and body control while pulling in a 45-yard touchdown, his first of the season.
What's next: The Lions head to Baltimore to take on the AFC North-leading Ravens. Kickoff is at 1pm on Fox.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.