Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates after scoring in the second quarter yesterday. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

One week after beating the Panthers in a game that finished with 66 total points, the Lions reminded the NFL they can also win with defense by stifling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-6.

Why it matters: Detroit is 5-1 for the first time since 2011.

The win, the Lions' fourth straight by more than 14 points for the first time since 1969, also puts them in a tie for the NFC's best record.

MVP: Coordinator Aaron Glenn's defense bottled up the Bucs from the opening drive. The Lions finished with only one sack and one turnover, but dominated the trenches.

The Bucs looked lost at times in their home stadium. They finished with just 46 rushing yards and 251 total yards.

Per the Lions, the last time the team held every opponent to under 100 rushing yards through the first six games of a season was ... 1932.

🎂 Plus, quarterback Jared Goff threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns on his 29th birthday.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was the main target in his return from a one-game injury absence, finishing with 12 catches for 124 yards and a score.

LVP: The injury bug continues to hit Detroit's offense. The Lions entered the game without rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs due to a strained hamstring, then lost workhorse David Montgomery in the second quarter with a rib injury.

Of note: Wide receiver Jameson Williams showed both speed and body control while pulling in a 45-yard touchdown, his first of the season.

What's next: The Lions head to Baltimore to take on the AFC North-leading Ravens. Kickoff is at 1pm on Fox.