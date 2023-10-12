Planning your (way too early) Super Bowl trip
Hype around the Lions has never been greater and fans are getting excited.
- Maybe a little too excited.
The intrigue: There are die-hards in that camp itching to be part of history who are already planning their Super Bowl trips to Vegas.
Don't ask us: As of Week 6, the Lions have the seventh best odds in the NFL (+1400) to make the big game — not bad for one of the least successful franchises in all of sports.
- If you feel like taking a gamble — with the worst outcomes being having to watch two random teams at the Super Bowl or selling your ticket — here's what you need to know:
✈️ Flights: As of Wednesday afternoon, Delta's lowest fare for a DTW to LAS round trip from Feb. 10-12 was $1,085, with an hour and 22 minute layover.
- American offered a similar rate, while United came in at $1,023.
Pro tip: Flights get way cheaper in the weekdays leading up to and after Super Bowl weekend.
Yes, but: That means you'll have to spend more money on hotel accommodations, which are already ridiculously expensive.
🏨 Hotels: Online travel agencies show hotel rooms near Allegiant Stadium during Super Bowl weekend starting at $1,766.
- Checking in to Caesars Palace resort on Friday, Feb. 9, and checking out Monday, Feb. 12, costs a whopping $6,162 after fees.
The game itself: Tickets on Ticketmaster range from $10,000-$25,000, while Stub Hub currently has the best deal — two tickets each for $8,536.
- Good luck!
