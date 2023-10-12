A fan holds a sign saying the Lions are going to the Super Bowl during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7 in Kansas City. Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hype around the Lions has never been greater and fans are getting excited.

Maybe a little too excited.

The intrigue: There are die-hards in that camp itching to be part of history who are already planning their Super Bowl trips to Vegas.

Don't ask us: As of Week 6, the Lions have the seventh best odds in the NFL (+1400) to make the big game — not bad for one of the least successful franchises in all of sports.

If you feel like taking a gamble — with the worst outcomes being having to watch two random teams at the Super Bowl or selling your ticket — here's what you need to know:

✈️ Flights: As of Wednesday afternoon, Delta's lowest fare for a DTW to LAS round trip from Feb. 10-12 was $1,085, with an hour and 22 minute layover.

American offered a similar rate, while United came in at $1,023.

Pro tip: Flights get way cheaper in the weekdays leading up to and after Super Bowl weekend.

Yes, but: That means you'll have to spend more money on hotel accommodations, which are already ridiculously expensive.

🏨 Hotels: Online travel agencies show hotel rooms near Allegiant Stadium during Super Bowl weekend starting at $1,766.

Checking in to Caesars Palace resort on Friday, Feb. 9, and checking out Monday, Feb. 12, costs a whopping $6,162 after fees.

The game itself: Tickets on Ticketmaster range from $10,000-$25,000, while Stub Hub currently has the best deal — two tickets each for $8,536.