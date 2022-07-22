FOIA Friday: Looking at the Pistons' downtown move

We're exploring the Pistons' use of Little Caesars Arena in our regular public records feature this week.

Why it matters: The public contributed more than $300 million toward building LCA before it opened in 2017, which means public records are available to shed light on the arena's operations.

Context: The Downtown Development Authority — a city-affiliated organization that promotes business growth — owns the arena and leases it to the Red Wings.

The Pistons entered into a sublease with the Red Wings to play home games at LCA when the team moved downtown.

What happened: We filed a Freedom of Information Act request on June 13 with the DDA for any Pistons leases on file and records showing the team's financial performance or revenues.

The DDA responded June 21 with one document: a 2017 agreement adding the Pistons to the master contract between the DDA and the Red Wings.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: The agreement isn't groundbreaking. It lays out previously reported information that the Pistons needed about $35 million in public money to accommodate the move downtown.

At least these records were produced on time!

We previously documented issues with delayed FOIA responses.

What's next: The DDA is a valuable resource for public information about LCA, so we'll be filing more requests with them in the near future.