Lyft's new gender-based safety feature now available in Detroit and nationally
Rideshare service Lyft's new gender-based feature is now available in Metro Detroit and the rest of the country.
What's happening: Lyft's Women+ Connect is a new option in the app that prioritizes matches between women and nonbinary drivers and riders, the rideshare company announced Tuesday morning.
- It launched in five U.S. cities in September, then expanded to 55 and is now fully rolling out, according to a news release.
Why it matters: Advocacy groups have long questioned the safety of ride-sharing services. Recent reports indicate a startling number of violent crimes have occurred during Uber and Lyft rides, according to the New York Times.
- Between 2017 and 2019, 4,158 sexual assaults and 10 fatal physical assaults of Lyft passengers and drivers were recorded, Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva reported.
How it works: Women and nonbinary drivers can turn on the Women+ Connect feature, which increases the likelihood — but doesn't guarantee — they'll be picking up women or nonbinary riders.
- Women or nonbinary riders using the app can stay opted-in to the feature, or go to their profile to opt out.
- How often the matches work depends on driver and rider availability.
Context: The company hopes this will encourage more women and nonbinary people to sign up to drive.
- "Women+ Connect is a highly-requested feature that empowers women and nonbinary riders and drivers to get where they are going comfortably and confidently," Lyft president Kristin Sverchek said in a statement.
Of note: Riders and drivers can self-identify and update their genders in their profiles.
- So far, 67% of drivers eligible to use Women+ Connect are doing so, per Lyft.
