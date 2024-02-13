Lyft's new gender-based safety feature now available in Detroit and nationally

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The prompt that women and nonbinary passengers will receive from Lyft. Photo: Courtesy of Lyft

Rideshare service Lyft's new gender-based feature is now available in Metro Detroit and the rest of the country.

What's happening: Lyft's Women+ Connect is a new option in the app that prioritizes matches between women and nonbinary drivers and riders, the rideshare company announced Tuesday morning.

It launched in five U.S. cities in September, then expanded to 55 and is now fully rolling out, according to a news release.

Why it matters: Advocacy groups have long questioned the safety of ride-sharing services. Recent reports indicate a startling number of violent crimes have occurred during Uber and Lyft rides, according to the New York Times.

Between 2017 and 2019, 4,158 sexual assaults and 10 fatal physical assaults of Lyft passengers and drivers were recorded, Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva reported.

How it works: Women and nonbinary drivers can turn on the Women+ Connect feature, which increases the likelihood — but doesn't guarantee — they'll be picking up women or nonbinary riders.

Women or nonbinary riders using the app can stay opted-in to the feature, or go to their profile to opt out.

How often the matches work depends on driver and rider availability.

Context: The company hopes this will encourage more women and nonbinary people to sign up to drive.

"Women+ Connect is a highly-requested feature that empowers women and nonbinary riders and drivers to get where they are going comfortably and confidently," Lyft president Kristin Sverchek said in a statement.

Of note: Riders and drivers can self-identify and update their genders in their profiles.