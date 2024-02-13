Feb 13, 2024 - News

Lyft's new gender-based safety feature now available in Detroit and nationally

Photo: Courtesy of Lyft

Rideshare service Lyft's new gender-based feature is now available in Metro Detroit and the rest of the country.

What's happening: Lyft's Women+ Connect is a new option in the app that prioritizes matches between women and nonbinary drivers and riders, the rideshare company announced Tuesday morning.

  • It launched in five U.S. cities in September, then expanded to 55 and is now fully rolling out, according to a news release.

Why it matters: Advocacy groups have long questioned the safety of ride-sharing services. Recent reports indicate a startling number of violent crimes have occurred during Uber and Lyft rides, according to the New York Times.

How it works: Women and nonbinary drivers can turn on the Women+ Connect feature, which increases the likelihood — but doesn't guarantee — they'll be picking up women or nonbinary riders.

  • Women or nonbinary riders using the app can stay opted-in to the feature, or go to their profile to opt out.
  • How often the matches work depends on driver and rider availability.

Context: The company hopes this will encourage more women and nonbinary people to sign up to drive.

  • "Women+ Connect is a highly-requested feature that empowers women and nonbinary riders and drivers to get where they are going comfortably and confidently," Lyft president Kristin Sverchek said in a statement.

Of note: Riders and drivers can self-identify and update their genders in their profiles.

  • So far, 67% of drivers eligible to use Women+ Connect are doing so, per Lyft.
