59 mins ago - Real Estate
Detroit House Hunting: Investors welcome at historic Tudor
This historic Tudor near the east riverfront is an intriguing opportunity for a buyer willing to invest in significant upgrades.
Why it matters: The price was recently slashed by $60,000, but listing agent Rey Collingwood tells Axios that house hunters should expect up to $150,000 in necessary improvements.
1331 Cadillac Blvd., $239,900
State of play: With four bedrooms, three bathrooms and more than 2,400 square feet, this house has plenty of room for a growing family.
- Large windows, a spacious interior and unique touches such as Pewabic-tiled fireplaces contribute to a historic vibe — a contrast to other local homes put on the market after they've been flipped.
- The location off East Jefferson Avenue near the Detroit River also offers natural beauty along a bustling commercial corridor.
Reality check: One bathroom needs plumbing work and the basement recently flooded, Collingwood tells Axios.
The bottom line: This could be a chance to buy low in a beautiful part of the city.
