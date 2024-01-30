Detroit House Hunting: Investors welcome at historic Tudor

Share on email (opens in new window)

1331 Cadillac Blvd. is near East Jefferson Avenue and Belle Isle. Photos: Courtesy of Rey Collingwood

This historic Tudor near the east riverfront is an intriguing opportunity for a buyer willing to invest in significant upgrades.

Why it matters: The price was recently slashed by $60,000, but listing agent Rey Collingwood tells Axios that house hunters should expect up to $150,000 in necessary improvements.

State of play: With four bedrooms, three bathrooms and more than 2,400 square feet, this house has plenty of room for a growing family.

Large windows, a spacious interior and unique touches such as Pewabic-tiled fireplaces contribute to a historic vibe — a contrast to other local homes put on the market after they've been flipped.

The location off East Jefferson Avenue near the Detroit River also offers natural beauty along a bustling commercial corridor.

Reality check: One bathroom needs plumbing work and the basement recently flooded, Collingwood tells Axios.

The bottom line: This could be a chance to buy low in a beautiful part of the city.