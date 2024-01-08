Jan 8, 2024 - Real Estate

Detroit House Hunting: $200K in Dexter-Linwood

Outside view of 2717 Burlingame St. in Detroit.

2717 Burlingame St. Photos: Courtesy of Real Vision Studio

New Center's $3 billion development is drawing a lot of attention, so we wanted to take the market's temperature as part of our recurring local real estate spotlight.

Why it matters: Massive new projects can motivate sellers to inflate their residential asking prices.

2717 Burlingame St., $200,000

Details: This four-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom house in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood, north of New Center, was renovated last year with new kitchen and bathroom features and laminate flooring downstairs.

  • The seller lives in Eastpointe and flipped the home, listing agent George Stathakis tells Axios.
  • The house was originally listed before Christmas for about $220,000.
View of the kitchen inside 2717 Burlingame St. in Detroit.
The kitchen has new cabinets and a new dishwasher.

Flashback: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom renovated New Center home we featured in July ended up selling for $270,000 — $20,000 under asking.

The bottom line: Sellers in and around New Center could be overvaluing their properties while the development is ongoing.

