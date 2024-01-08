Detroit House Hunting: $200K in Dexter-Linwood

Share on email (opens in new window)

New Center's $3 billion development is drawing a lot of attention, so we wanted to take the market's temperature as part of our recurring local real estate spotlight.

Why it matters: Massive new projects can motivate sellers to inflate their residential asking prices.

Details: This four-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom house in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood, north of New Center, was renovated last year with new kitchen and bathroom features and laminate flooring downstairs.

The seller lives in Eastpointe and flipped the home, listing agent George Stathakis tells Axios.

The house was originally listed before Christmas for about $220,000.

The kitchen has new cabinets and a new dishwasher.

Flashback: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom renovated New Center home we featured in July ended up selling for $270,000 — $20,000 under asking.

The bottom line: Sellers in and around New Center could be overvaluing their properties while the development is ongoing.