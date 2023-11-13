Nov 13, 2023 - Real Estate

Detroit House Hunting: Well-placed colonial in the Bagley neighborhood

headshot
The home's front exterior is shown with a wide facade, brick and a wooden front door.

A home for sale in the Bagley neighborhood at 17392 Ohio St. Photos: Courtesy of Stylish Detroit and Front Page Properties

This colonial-style home with a striking facade is two blocks from a historic gem — the Marygrove educational campus.

Driving the news: We're highlighting this renovated, $233,000, four-bedroom house for sale for our ongoing real estate spotlight.

17392 Ohio St.

Details: The house's placement in the Bagley neighborhood puts it smack-dab between the Livernois Avenue of Fashion and Whatcha Wanna Eat?, the city's first Black-owned food hall.

  • The 2,631-square-foot house built in 1935 has one and a half bathrooms and a two-car garage. The updated kitchen is wide and open, offering a view into the dining and living rooms.

Zoom out: There are signs that Metro Detroit homebuyers may be getting used to higher interest rates, according to RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan's latest housing report.

  • In October, the region's number of home sales dropped 9% year over year — the smallest decrease in 16 months.
  • Prices are still up nearly 2% year over year.
A living room with an open floor plan where you can see into the kitchen.
A view of the home's living space.
