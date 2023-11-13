Nov 13, 2023 - Real Estate
Detroit House Hunting: Well-placed colonial in the Bagley neighborhood
This colonial-style home with a striking facade is two blocks from a historic gem — the Marygrove educational campus.
Driving the news: We're highlighting this renovated, $233,000, four-bedroom house for sale for our ongoing real estate spotlight.
17392 Ohio St.
Details: The house's placement in the Bagley neighborhood puts it smack-dab between the Livernois Avenue of Fashion and Whatcha Wanna Eat?, the city's first Black-owned food hall.
- The 2,631-square-foot house built in 1935 has one and a half bathrooms and a two-car garage. The updated kitchen is wide and open, offering a view into the dining and living rooms.
Zoom out: There are signs that Metro Detroit homebuyers may be getting used to higher interest rates, according to RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan's latest housing report.
- In October, the region's number of home sales dropped 9% year over year — the smallest decrease in 16 months.
- Prices are still up nearly 2% year over year.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.