Reinvented Marygrove campus opens new elementary school

Leaders of the reimagined Marygrove campus in northwest Detroit have renovated and reopened a public elementary school.

Why it matters: The site where Catholic Marygrove College closed in 2019 under a mountain of debt is now home to a unique educational institution organized while the college was foundering.

The campus is still filling out, but the plan is to offer everything from "cradle to career," or pre-k to post-secondary.

The Kresge Foundation plans to invest a total of $75 million in the campus. It's working with partners including Detroit Public Schools Community District and U of M.

The latest: The foundation toured Axios through the School at Marygrove Elementary yesterday ahead of its grand opening event Wednesday.

The new elementary started this school year with kindergarten through second grade and will expand as students age up.

Between the lines: Marygrove expects an eventual student body of 1,000. Its high school opened in 2019 and an early education center last year. Middle school is yet to come.

There's 130 elementary students and 350 in high school now, principal Lisa Williams tells Axios.

Students apply to get randomly selected, though preference is given to those living nearby and/or coming from the early education program.

What they're saying: The Marygrove campus's curriculum is focused on social justice and project-based learning that gets kids involved in community, Williams says.

For example, students are helping design a Wayne County health center for the campus.