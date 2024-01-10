As office vacancies hit new high, Detroit sees optimism

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Moody's Analytics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Detroit's office market continues to adjust to the new norms of office and hybrid work.

Driving the news: Office vacancies nationally hit a record high in the fourth quarter of last year.

The Detroit metro area's office vacancy rate rose to 22% in the third quarter of last year, according to a report from Newmark.

Yes, but: Despite the trend, downtown developers in Detroit are optimistic and making a major play to attract employers.

The District Detroit's new $1.5 billion project calls for three new office buildings. Project leaders insist new office space is lacking and is in high demand.

Plus: Last month, Friedman Real Estate in Farmington Hills bought two of the Renaissance Center's seven towers and plans to maintain them as office space, the Free Press reports.

"We are big believers in the Detroit office market," executive managing director Jared Friedman told the Freep.

Be smart: The confluence of major office projects doesn't mean Detroit is an outlier to the national vacancy trend.

The District's planned office space is not guaranteed to be fully built, office space at the Hudson's Site was designed pre-pandemic and the recent purchase of the Ren Cen towers could be more of a buy-low investment opportunity than a read on downtown's office market.

