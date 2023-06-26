1 hour ago - News

The Hudson's site tower is getting taller

Samuel Robinson
Hudson's Site

The new building sits between the Rocket Mortgage headquarters and the Shinola Hotel. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Detroit's skyline is about to change forever.

The intrigue: The Hudson's site tower has made steady progress in recent months — the tower is visibly taller and the rest of the building looks more near-finished than ever.

  • The upper floors of the tower will be home to 90-100 residential units.
  • What was initially billed as the city and state's tallest skyscraper is now expected to be second behind the Renaissance Center (727 feet) and just taller than the Ally Detroit Center (619 feet).

Yes, but: At 685 feet tall, the top of the building's tower will offer some of the best views of the city.

What's next: The project that broke ground in 2017 and was originally set to open last year is expected to be complete in 2024.

  • A spokesperson for Bedrock did not answer questions about the current status of the project.
Top of the Hudson's Site tower on Saturday, June 24
Top of the Hudson's site tower as of Saturday, June 24.
Looking down at the tower and the building
Looking down at the tower and the building.
The smaller tower is pictured here from the library.
The lower half of the smaller tower is pictured here in front of the library.
