City Council approved a controversial tax break for the downtown Hudson's site yesterday.

Why it matters: The 5-4 "yes" vote for the $60 million tax abatement for Dan Gilbert's $1.4 billion project represents a reversal in majority opinion. Bedrock initially pulled its ask last month due to a lack of support from lawmakers.

The project drew dozens of public commenters yesterday. Union workers constructing the skyscraper hailed its importance for their jobs, while some residents said Detroit shouldn't give money to a billionaire.

What happened: Bedrock made seven commitments in response to Council President Mary Sheffield's request for more community benefits to garner her support, including:

👕 Twenty percent of Hudson's ground floor retail will go to small Detroit-based businesses

🏡 Gilbert companies will give $5 million for neighborhood improvement projects

💻 They'll also expand digital inclusion programs.

What's more: Bedrock is also increasing the number of affordable units required for some future projects, and lowering the max cost of those units.

In the meeting, Gilbert top lobbyist Jared Fleisher called it the "most far-reaching commitment to affordable housing ever made by a developer in the city."

What they're saying: Council President Pro Tem James Tate voted no, saying the amended proposal was brought to council without public notice. Member Angela Whitfield-Calloway agreed, adding that Bedrock's still not doing enough.

Sheffield said she would "definitely like to see more," but "we do have some progress here," pointing to the economic benefits.

Reality check: This opaque process has shown the need for reform in Detroit's tax incentive system, Ruth Johnson, public policy director for the Community Development Advocates of Detroit, tells Axios.