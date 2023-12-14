Public transit's post-pandemic recovery

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: American Public Transportation Association; Note: Includes bus, rail, ferry and other modes; Chart: Axios Visuals

Public transit ridership in Metro Detroit is at 46% of pre-pandemic levels, representing a slower rebound than elsewhere in the country.

The big picture: Nationally, ridership is about 77% of pre-pandemic levels, Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report from American Public Transportation Association data.

Zoom in: Detroit bus ridership is about half of what it was before COVID. The bus system continues to struggle with reliability.

Meanwhile, some of the country's biggest public transit systems have been showing signs of life recently — likely in part a reflection of employers dragging workers back into the office.

For instance, New York City subway ridership is up about 16% so far this year through September.

Chicago's L is up nearly 14%, while the Windy City's bus ridership is up over 15%.

