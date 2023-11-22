Local gift guide: Detroit brands, stores and experiences to shop

313 street sign lighters and socks: These custom street sign lighters and socks with the city's famous streets are available in Joy Road, Plymouth, 6 Mile, 8 Mile, Van Dyke, Mack, Dexter, Linwood and more.
$7-$23
Lions embroidered jacket: The old-school NFC logo patch gives this wool Lions jacket some futuristic nostalgia with the new logo on the front and modern "Lions" font on the shoulder, plus a cool "Detroit" embroidered on the back.
$200
Pistons teal swingman shorts: These teal Pistons shorts are among the coolest items the Detroit Historical Society sells — its gift shop is extremely underrated for classic sports clothing.
$80
Power line prints: Local artist Marcus Merritt sells drawings of Detroit and Hamtramck power lines, among other original artwork.
$35
"Kung Food": Detroiter Jon Kung's "Kung Food" book is a collection of 100 recipes reexamining Chinese American food.
Manhole cover tote bag: The historical society partnered with Well Done Goods to make these one-of-a-kind tote bags by applying printing ink directly to the metal.
$32
Landmark ornaments: You could really do all the shopping for your Detroit-loving friend inside the historical society's gift shop: Buildings like the J.L. Hudson Department Store, Cadillac Tower and Michigan Central Station are available as Christmas tree ornaments.
$15
Baobab Fare gift box: The box includes two bags of Burundi coffee, two bottles of Ji passionfruit drink and a bottle of the restaurant's homemade Pili hot sauce.
$60
Konjo Me Jebena pot: Konjo Me sells a traditional Ethiopian and Eritrean coffee boiling pot made for the Jebena ceremony that many East African people enjoy while drinking coffee.