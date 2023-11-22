Nov 22, 2023 - Business

Local gift guide: Detroit brands, stores and experiences to shop

✌🏼Sam here. The holidays are coming and I wanted to do a big favor for those buying gifts.

Why it matters: Gift giving is hard, and intergenerational gift giving is even harder.

  • Here are some of my favorite items from local shops and brands worth putting money toward this holiday season for Detroit-lovers of all ages:

Chocolate-covered Better Made chips: The Detroit Historical Society's gift shop sells Better Made chocolate-covered potato chips in a decorative tin.

  • $13.99

313 street sign lighters and socks: These custom street sign lighters and socks with the city's famous streets are available in Joy Road, Plymouth, 6 Mile, 8 Mile, Van Dyke, Mack, Dexter, Linwood and more.

  • $7-$23

Lions embroidered jacket: The old-school NFC logo patch gives this wool Lions jacket some futuristic nostalgia with the new logo on the front and modern "Lions" font on the shoulder, plus a cool "Detroit" embroidered on the back.

  • $200

Pistons teal swingman shorts: These teal Pistons shorts are among the coolest items the Detroit Historical Society sells — its gift shop is extremely underrated for classic sports clothing.

  • $80

Power line prints: Local artist Marcus Merritt sells drawings of Detroit and Hamtramck power lines, among other original artwork.

  • $35

"Kung Food": Detroiter Jon Kung's "Kung Food" book is a collection of 100 recipes reexamining Chinese American food.

  • $35

Pingree Detroit billfold wallet: All of Pingree's products are upcycled from old car products and handmade by veterans and Detroiters.

  • $40-$43

Manhole cover tote bag: The historical society partnered with Well Done Goods to make these one-of-a-kind tote bags by applying printing ink directly to the metal.

  • $32

Landmark ornaments: You could really do all the shopping for your Detroit-loving friend inside the historical society's gift shop: Buildings like the J.L. Hudson Department Store, Cadillac Tower and Michigan Central Station are available as Christmas tree ornaments.

  • $15

Baobab Fare gift box: The box includes two bags of Burundi coffee, two bottles of Ji passionfruit drink and a bottle of the restaurant's homemade Pili hot sauce.

  • $60

Konjo Me Jebena pot: Konjo Me sells a traditional Ethiopian and Eritrean coffee boiling pot made for the Jebena ceremony that many East African people enjoy while drinking coffee.

Local clothing brands

Corner Store Goods logo hoodie: Support local designer Jonathan Brooks' Corner Store Goods by purchasing this clean hoodie in white, black or brown.

  • $90

Cta apparel Hello Kitty trucker hat: You can be as cool as Sexyy Redd or Aliyah's Interlude by purchasing yourself, or your girl, some cta apparel (made by a local Black woman designer).

  • $27

Psychedelic Maize and Blue crewneck: Detroit-based Dos Jefes Garments cuts and sews each garment using recycled clothes, like this piece that'll make even the biggest Michigan hater say, "Hey, that's pretty cool."

  • $250

Carhartt coveralls: Carhartt's most Carhartt product has to be its coveralls, essentially flame-resistant worker onesies made from canvas that contain extra pockets and zippers.

  • $90-$100

Carhartt Work In Progress "313" long sleeve: Carhartt WIP isn't based in Detroit, but it still uses the city's name and history for its products, like this long-sleeve T-shirt honoring a fictional Carhartt tailoring service.

  • $75

Detroit Denim Co. Franklin jacket: The raw-denim shop located on Cass Avenue offers custom pieces and has a repair program that puts new life into old clothes. This jacket is a good place to start.

  • $315

Local businesses offering gift cards and experiences

Good Cakes and Bakes: The Black woman-owned bakery offers gift cards in store or online at either of its locations on Columbia Street or Livernois Avenue.

Periodicals: The carefully curated magazine shop and "concept store" also sells candles, skincare and beauty products, tinctures and "writing tools."

  • Go to the store or call for gift cards.

The Lip Bar: The Black-owned, made-for-your-complexion makeup line offers gift cards in store or online.

Next Chapter Books: Support Jay and Sarah Williams, co-owners of the east-side bookstore that offers gift cards and has a used-book trade-in program.

  • The store also sells neighborhood-specific merchandise.

Faness: Whether it's a birthday, photo shoot or just because, this west-side salon is where the coolest girls in the city get their nails done.

  • Gift cards are available in store.

DYNO Detroit rock climbing: The Eastern Market rock-climbing gym sells gift cards for one-day passes to newbies looking to learn the ropes, all the way to yearlong memberships.

Rebel Nell custom jewelry: Make a custom piece out of fallen graffiti as part of the store's design-your-own jewelry experience.

  • $20; jewelry sold separately from $40-$120
