Local gift guide: Detroit brands, stores and experiences to shop

✌🏼Sam here. The holidays are coming and I wanted to do a big favor for those buying gifts. Why it matters: Gift giving is hard, and intergenerational gift giving is even harder. Here are some of my favorite items from local shops and brands worth putting money toward this holiday season for Detroit-lovers of all ages:

Chocolate-covered Better Made chips: The Detroit Historical Society's gift shop sells Better Made chocolate-covered potato chips in a decorative tin.

$13.99

313 street sign lighters and socks: These custom street sign lighters and socks with the city's famous streets are available in Joy Road, Plymouth, 6 Mile, 8 Mile, Van Dyke, Mack, Dexter, Linwood and more.

$7-$23

Lions embroidered jacket: The old-school NFC logo patch gives this wool Lions jacket some futuristic nostalgia with the new logo on the front and modern "Lions" font on the shoulder, plus a cool "Detroit" embroidered on the back.

$200

Pistons teal swingman shorts: These teal Pistons shorts are among the coolest items the Detroit Historical Society sells — its gift shop is extremely underrated for classic sports clothing.

$80

Power line prints: Local artist Marcus Merritt sells drawings of Detroit and Hamtramck power lines, among other original artwork.

$35

"Kung Food": Detroiter Jon Kung's "Kung Food" book is a collection of 100 recipes reexamining Chinese American food.

$35

Pingree Detroit billfold wallet: All of Pingree's products are upcycled from old car products and handmade by veterans and Detroiters.

$40-$43

Manhole cover tote bag: The historical society partnered with Well Done Goods to make these one-of-a-kind tote bags by applying printing ink directly to the metal.

$32

Landmark ornaments: You could really do all the shopping for your Detroit-loving friend inside the historical society's gift shop: Buildings like the J.L. Hudson Department Store, Cadillac Tower and Michigan Central Station are available as Christmas tree ornaments.

$15

Baobab Fare gift box: The box includes two bags of Burundi coffee, two bottles of Ji passionfruit drink and a bottle of the restaurant's homemade Pili hot sauce.

$60

Konjo Me Jebena pot: Konjo Me sells a traditional Ethiopian and Eritrean coffee boiling pot made for the Jebena ceremony that many East African people enjoy while drinking coffee.

$39.99

You can also try a taste of Ethiopian culture with a traditional spice blend ($14) or coffee blend ($18).

Local clothing brands

Corner Store Goods logo hoodie: Support local designer Jonathan Brooks' Corner Store Goods by purchasing this clean hoodie in white, black or brown.

$90

Cta apparel Hello Kitty trucker hat: You can be as cool as Sexyy Redd or Aliyah's Interlude by purchasing yourself, or your girl, some cta apparel (made by a local Black woman designer).

$27

Psychedelic Maize and Blue crewneck: Detroit-based Dos Jefes Garments cuts and sews each garment using recycled clothes, like this piece that'll make even the biggest Michigan hater say, "Hey, that's pretty cool."

$250

Carhartt coveralls: Carhartt's most Carhartt product has to be its coveralls, essentially flame-resistant worker onesies made from canvas that contain extra pockets and zippers.

$90-$100

Carhartt Work In Progress "313" long sleeve: Carhartt WIP isn't based in Detroit, but it still uses the city's name and history for its products, like this long-sleeve T-shirt honoring a fictional Carhartt tailoring service.

$75

Detroit Denim Co. Franklin jacket: The raw-denim shop located on Cass Avenue offers custom pieces and has a repair program that puts new life into old clothes. This jacket is a good place to start.

$315

Local businesses offering gift cards and experiences

Good Cakes and Bakes: The Black woman-owned bakery offers gift cards in store or online at either of its locations on Columbia Street or Livernois Avenue.

Periodicals: The carefully curated magazine shop and "concept store" also sells candles, skincare and beauty products, tinctures and "writing tools."

Go to the store or call for gift cards.

The Lip Bar: The Black-owned, made-for-your-complexion makeup line offers gift cards in store or online.

Next Chapter Books: Support Jay and Sarah Williams, co-owners of the east-side bookstore that offers gift cards and has a used-book trade-in program.

The store also sells neighborhood-specific merchandise.

Faness: Whether it's a birthday, photo shoot or just because, this west-side salon is where the coolest girls in the city get their nails done.

Gift cards are available in store.

DYNO Detroit rock climbing: The Eastern Market rock-climbing gym sells gift cards for one-day passes to newbies looking to learn the ropes, all the way to yearlong memberships.

You can purchase a gift card online.

Rebel Nell custom jewelry: Make a custom piece out of fallen graffiti as part of the store's design-your-own jewelry experience.