Detroit designer's T-shirts becoming 313 Day tradition

Rushing online on 313 Day to purchase a T-shirt from local designer Jonathan Brooks is turning into an annual tradition across the city.

Why it matters: Brooks has released the popular shirts under Jonxgenius on the day the city celebrates its history and culture since 2020.

Monday's shirt features an image of Black migrants, representing those who traveled from the rural South to urban northern cities like Detroit.

"I think we feel like we have a stake in the city," Brooks, 28, tells Axios. "That goes all the way back to the Great Migration and where our people came from in the South — my people are from Mississippi and Alabama — and paying homage to that is significant to where we are today in Detroit."

What they're saying: "What I like to do with my drops from Jonxgenius is try to create moments that feel significant culturally," Brooks says. "So, things like my 313 Day drops, my Juneteenth drops — I try to connect with people through my designs, and try to make something significant that people can remember."

Catch up quick: Brooks' first 313 Day release happened in 2020 after the lifestyle brand Snipes gave him a week's notice to come up with a design.

"They gave away like 500 shirts across 10 stores and I went to almost every store and it was completely gone," Brooks says.

"So I figured I would do something for myself the next year (2021) and I really just wanted to make something for Black people in Detroit. That's where the Blackest city in America design came from."

This year's T-shirt is a callback to that design, Brooks says.

Flashback: Last year's collection, inspired by Brooks' childhood, featured an airbrushed look with the city's skyline wrapped in a heart.

"That design, I was feeling kind of nostalgic. I was picturing myself in the Northland skating rink," Brooks says. "History is important to me. Culture is important to me. I like to tell stories and once I started designing, I just wanted to incorporate all those things together."

Details: You can purchase the T-shirt starting at 11am.