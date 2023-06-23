Sam's picks from Carhartt WIP's spring sale

✌🏽Hey, it's Sam. Want to gift your trendy kid or friend something that'll last?

The intrigue: Stop buying the same old Carhartt from Meijer that everyone else has and start investing in Carhartt Work In Progress (WIP) while many products are on sale.

The European line, which operates independently from Carhartt Inc. founded in Dearborn, is geared toward fashion before utility, releasing seasonal capsules and collaborating with other brands.

Why it matters: A year after the New York Times declared Detroit as best positioned to become the next Fashion City, the conditions seem ripe for another big look.

The Times piece came months before Italian fashion house Bottega Venetta selected Detroit as the venue to present its summer collection and London streetwear brand Palace dropped a capsule with the Tigers.

What's next?

Catch up quick: There was debate last month over Carhartt's presence in Michigan, where the workwear giant has two flagship stores. However, I'm wondering why Carhartt WIP hasn't invested more when its products reflect the region.

Yes, but: It's finally happening: Detroit ghettotech trio HiTech just took over the brand's radio show this month and was featured in its latest magazine.

It's a far cry from a local pop-up (the only two WIP stores in the U.S. are in New York and Los Angeles) but it's a start.

These are my favorite Carhartt WIP items on sale right now:

Clover shorts ($81 — original price: $115)

Bayfield tote: ($76 — original price: $108)

Arbor vest ($153 — original price: $218)

Women's Tamas shirt ($41 — original price: $58)

Philis backpack ($102 — original price: $145)

Women's Alma bib overall ($132 — original price: $188)

Tyler pant ($139 — original price: $198)

Field bottle ($81 — original price: $115)